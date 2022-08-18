Top 5 essential Minecraft farms for new worlds

Minecraft is a unique survival game due to how the many different systems within the game can interact. Thanks to the game’s iconic redstone system, players have devised many different designs to completely automate resource gathering by taking advantage of these feature interactions.

While some of the most bleeding edge farms in Minecraft are much more complex than a casual player can hope to understand, there are a plethora of more basic farms that will automate the collection of most of the important resources in the game. Detailed below are five farms that players can make for new worlds.

5 of the best farms for a new Minecraft survival world

5) Villager breeder

Villager breeders are vital farms for any player looking to take their gameplay to the next level. Villager trading is how some of Minecraft’s best items, like the mending enchantment, can be acquired.

Players need to amass a large number of villagers to get a truly amazing villager trading setup. Players can either painstakingly find several villages and slowly move all of the villagers over manually or can simply make a villager breeder, which only requires three villagers to start with.

4) Cow crusher

A cow crusher is an incredibly simple early-stage Minecraft farm. Only two components might be difficult to get in the first few days of a world. These items include a single hopper that will move the cow drops into an output chest and a dispenser that will control the flow of water within the cow crusher.

This farm is so simple because it takes advantage of entity cramming. Entity cramming is a system that will cause mobs to automatically take damage and die if there are too many entities within a single block space. Since Minecraft kills adult mobs before baby mobs, players can breed the cows to create babies. The adults will then die to make room for the babies to grow and continue the cycle.

3) Dungeon XP farm

If players are lucky enough to stumble across dungeons early on in their world, they can quickly get plenty of resources and experience. The build for these farms has not changed in many years and are incredibly simple to make. They use a water elevator and then drop mobs to leave them with half a heart.

The best kind of dungeon to find for this is a skeleton dungeon, as skeletons drop bones, arrows, bows, and armor. This means that a skeleton dungeon farm will give players infinite bone meal, arrows, bows, and even XP, both from killing the skeletons and from disenchanting the enchanted bows and armor that occasionally drop.

2) Villager food farm

This farm takes advantage of the farmer villager’s willingness to harvest nearby crops to sustain the player. If a farmer villager is placed into a farm, they will break any fully grown crops and replant them.

They will pick up the crops until their inventory is full, after which the drops will land on the floor. Players can collect any drops on the ground by placing a minecart hopper on a track beneath a farm.

This fully automates the production of food as the farmer will break the grown crops and replant them again. The only real downside is that players are limited to the crops that villagers can break, including wheat, beetroot, carrots, and potatoes.

1) General mob farm

A general mob farm is something that players can make in the first few days of a world. These farms typically use trapdoors to trick mobs into walking into water chutes. These chutes will then push the mobs into an output chamber.

This chamber drops them into a kill area, with only half a heart remaining after they sustain fall damage. Players can then easily kill them for XP, and the drops can either be collected by the player manually or automatically by hoppers.

These farms are great as they can be used to get gunpowder, bones, arrows, bows, and even iron, carrots, and potatoes from zombies.

Edited by Danyal Arabi