5 best Naruto skins in Minecraft

Minecraft is very similar to Naruto in that they have both existed at the forefront of popular culture for over a decade. Minecraft is the single best-selling game of all time. When considering the three series that make it up as one story, Naruto is one of Shonen Jump’s big three, making it one of the most popular manga and animes of all time.

Due to the combined popularity of the two franchises, there is no doubt that a lot of the game's players will have at least some familiarity, if not interest, in Naruto and will want to show that off in-game.

Best Naruto skins in Minecraft

5) Anbu mask

The Anbu skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin, created by avatarmaker, features a Hidden Leaf ninja wearing a mask of one of the Hidden Leaf Village’s Anbu ninjas. The mask in the skin is an animal-style porcelain mask with red markings and accents that the Hidden Leaf Village’s elite warriors are known for.

Those who make up the Anbu are the most skilled ninja in the village, making any player bearing this skin a formidable sight for other players in servers who are in the know.

4) Kakashi

The Kakashi skin (Image via Minecraft)

Appearing in all three Naruto series, Kakashi is the original teacher for the titular character Naruto. The first character in the show to be shown as incredibly powerful and directly responsible for teaching the show’s major main protagonists, Kakashi, is a fan favorite for obvious reasons.

The skin, created by dapet, features Kakashi’s iconic single sharingan eye, normally hidden behind his ninja headband. The skin also features a face mask in a way that makes it clear it is there but does not take up too much of the head’s pixel real estate.

3) Shippuden Sasuke

The Sasuke skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin, made by Jungkook7, is a rendition of Shippuden Sasuke’s purple and blue open-shirted outfit. However, what sets this skin apart is the feature depicted on the right hand and arm.

Sasuke’s signature ninjutsu Chidori covers the right arm of the skin, which makes it appear that the player is using ninjutsu when punching things inside the game. Very few skins out there depict this feature, which sets this one apart from the competition.

2) Shippuden Naruto

The Naruto skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin, created by KathyKate, depicts Naruto in his second iconic jumpsuit, sporting nearly equal parts orange and black instead of his younger self’s orange and blue jumper.

This skin manages to tip-toe along the line of having vibrant colors that are not too bright while also being able to immediately communicate which outfit is being depicted. Some Shippuden Naruto skins can be very bright to look at without very much eye strain.

1) Naruto Steve

The Naruto Steve skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin, made by Rickswag, is a fun combination of the two properties. While the main body of the skin features the iconic orange and blue jumpsuit, Naruto is known for wearing the head of the skin that features the iconic face of Steve, adorned with a ninja headband. Not the best skin for hardcore Naruto fans, but a good way for players to play homage to both properties at once.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen