Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Kill the Beast!" achievement by defeating a ravager in combat for the first time.

Ravagers are fearsome hostile mobs that serve as allies to the dangerous Illager mobs that threaten the Overworld of Minecraft.

These creatures have a substancial amount of health and have the ability to take down players quickly with their powerful attacks.

Luckily, these beasts are typically only encountered during pillager raids, so players can rest easy that they will likely not find them randomly out in the wild.

Players are going to need to equip themselves properly if they expect to defeat one of these mobs during a raid on a Minecraft village.

This article breaks down how to find and defeat a ravager in Minecraft, and thus obtain the "Kill the Beast!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Kill the Beast!

During a typical playthrough of Minecraft, players are really only going to encounter ravagers during a pillager raid on a village.

A full-guide on how to start a pillager raid in Minecraft can be found here.

To offer a brief summary though, Minecraft players are going to need to find a Raid captain mob. These mobs look like typical variations of Illager mobs, but with an Ominous banner above their head.

Raid captain mobs can be found near pillager outposts or as members of a patrol. Patrols will begin spawning relatively close to players after a total of five full in-game days have passed.

Once one of these mobs has been killed by a player, it was grant the Bad Omen status effect. Minecraft players will then simply need to travel into any village while that effect is still active, and a pillager raid will be triggered to start.

During a pillager raid, players will have to need to fight off consistent waves of enemies. Each sequential wave will be more difficult then the last, containing more challenging enemies and a great total number of enemies.

On Bedrock Edition, there are three waves on Easy difficulty, five waves on normal, and seven waves on hard difficulty. Ravagers can begin to spawn as part of wave three and beyond.

Unridden ravagers can be encountered at waves three and five, a ravager being ridden by a pillager can spawn during waves five and seven, and a ravager being ridden by an evoker be faced at wave seven.

Getting a ravager to spawn is relatively easy, defeating a ravager is a whole nother entirely. As mentioned previously, ravagers have a lot of health, boasting a health pool of fifty hearts.

These bovine beasts also can deal a bunch of damage, their melee attacks can hit for up nine heart a piece on hard difficulty. Not to mention these beasts can roar and deal three hearts of damage after being stunned

Aesethically, they are also one of the largest mobs in all of Minecraft.

The amount of gear that is required to successfully degeat a ravager is dependent on the skill level of the player. However, a shield, mid to high level sword, full iron armor minimum, food, and a bow and some arrows is strongly recommended.

To defeat one of these creatures, players can widdle down it's health by using a ranged weapon and kiting. When the beast finally gets close, players can block the attack of a ravager by defending themself with a shield.

This has a 50% chance to stun the ravager, which players can take advantage of to deal some quick and free damage. Players should be careful though, as after being stunned the ravager will emit a roar that deals three hearts worth of damage and knocks back all nearby entities.

With some smart combat and health managment, equipped players should be able to defeat one of these creatures.

Clever players can also utilize an iron golem, which will attack and defend players from a ravager. With the help of an iron golem, the fight against a ravager will be made much easier.

Iron golems do a significant amount of damage and can tank the incomming blows from the ravager, which should allow players to defeat a ravager relatively easy.

Once a ravager has been defeated, Minecraft players will earn the "Kill the Beast!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.