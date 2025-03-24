Minecraft should add a special feature of Badlands to other biomes

The world of Minecraft is filled with various biomes. One of the rare biomes in the Overworld realm is Badlands. It is considered a special desolate region that primarily consists of differently-colored terracotta blocks. Along with that, it has a special condition that allows gold ores to be generated on any level in Badlands.

Ad

This phenomenon of high ore generation can be found in other Overworld biomes as well, like copper ores in Dripstone Caves and emerald ores in Mountain biomes.

Hence, an argument can be made all Minecraft Overworld biomes should have a specific ore that they generate the most, similar to Badlands, Dripstone Caves, and Mountains.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why Minecraft should have Badlands' special ore feature for every biome

Players will be able to narrow down ore distribution

Ad

Trending

With ores generating more commonly in specific biomes, players will be able to narrow down their search for specific ores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As of now, most ores in Minecraft are randomly generated in almost all biomes, whether it's surface biomes being detected when players are under the ground or the cave biomes themselves.

Ad

Ores like redstone, lapis lazuli, diamond, and iron are not really connected to any biome. Their generation frequency only alters with the change in the Y level. Though players can narrow down the search by mining on the correct Y level for ore, they can find more resources if each ore block generates more often in a certain biome.

Similar to how gold ores generate at all levels in Badlands, and copper ores generate more in Dripstone Caves, other ores like diamonds, iron, redstone, etc., can also generate more in certain biomes.

Ad

This will allow players to narrow down the search even more and get loads more earth minerals if they find the correct biome.

For example, diamonds can be most commonly found in any biome at Y level -57, but they will be more common in the Deep Dark biome, where the risk of a Warden is there. Like so, finding each ore block will become more challenging and fun.

Mojang's promotion of exploring Overworld will be successful

Ad

Players will explore Overworld a lot more if specific ores are more common in specific biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For several years now, Mojang has been adding loads of new features to the Overworld. One of their main reasons for adding these new features is to urge players to explore the Overworld as much as possible once again. They added new biomes, structures, mobs, blocks, and items to the Overworld for this purpose.

Ad

Hence, if they plan to make some ores generated more frequently in certain new biomes, this will automatically urge players to head out and find these biomes to get more resources.

This will be a win-win situation for Mojang and the community since players will explore more and get more resources for their survival.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!