Minecraft adds four new advancements for the 1.20.5 update

Minecraft players are eagerly waiting for the Minecraft 1.21 update as it is supposed to be one of the biggest and most influential updates in the game's history. Mojang Studios shared the 1.20.5 pre-release with several bug fixes, minor tweaks to the new content, and most importantly, the addition of four new advancements.

Since significant additions were made to the game, including wolf types, a new weapon, and an entire palatial structure called the Trial Chambers, new advancements were also bound to arrive. Let’s take a look at them.

Minecraft adds four new advancements

The armadillo in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new advancements seem focused on the newly added animal mobs: wolves and the armadillo. Here are the advancements' names and how to achieve them:

Isn’t it Scute?: A punny take on the common phrase “isn’t it cute,” this achievement will be unlocked when a player uses the brush to get armadillo scutes. Players must be careful when approaching the armadillo as it is a cautious mob and will roll up if it senses any danger. Players can use the brush to remove the scutes or wait for it to drop naturally.

Snip it!: This advancement is unlocked when the player removes the wolf armor using shears. This armor can be crafted using armadillo scutes and is stronger than diamond armor for horses.

Good as New: This advancement is quite easy to achieve. All the players need to do is repair the wolf armor using armadillo scutes. Players can use the anvil to repair the armor.

Different variants of the wolves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Whole Pack: This advancement is perhaps the most interesting one. It can be achieved when the player has tamed one wolf of each variant. Minecraft now has eight wolf variants that spawn in different biomes and have different stats. Some occur in packs while others are loners.

The interesting thing about wolves is that some are quite rare. So, taming a wolf of each variant is no easy task, especially when seeking the ones harder to locate.

Apart from these additions, technical changes, bug fixes, and improvements in the experimental features such as the Trial Chambers were made before the official update releases.