10 best Minecraft adventure seeds

Using one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds is a great way to ensure that any generated world is flush with structures and biomes worth packing up and journeying to. In fact, many of the features added to the game are for this goal: to get players searching for new structures or Minecraft's prettiest biomes.

Given how important adventuring is to a typical survival playthough, knowing the best seeds for good adventures is vital. Detailed below are the 10 best Minecraft seeds for 1.20 for adventuring, exploring, and combat escapades.

10 best Minecraft 1.20 adventure seeds

1) Jungle village spawn

The village near spawn has a dangerous ancient city beneath it (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -9107024484409924799

Village (Above Ancient City): 176, 112

Ancient City: 568, -344

Ancient City: -712, 776

Ancient City: -744, 584

Ancient City: 776, -536

Stronghold: 1556, 132

Pillager Outpost: 1568, -512

This incredible Minecraft adventure seed spawns players on the edge of a jungle next to a village. This village is useful both for loot and Minecraft villager trading, and also because there is an ancient city underneath it that they can explore.

The jungle that players spawn near also has mountains in it, useful for the abundant ores as well as more ancient cities. To the east, there is an ocean that contains both a stronghold and an ocean monument, both of which will require great preparation to tackle.

2) Cherry blossom adventure spawn

The large mushroom island with ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4915943188921383417

Woodland Mansion: -664, -792

Pillager Outpost: 1392, -368

Witch Hut: -360, 1352

Ocean Monument: -1640, -344

Ruined Portal (Large Mushroom Island): -1656, -1064

This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a plains next to a small cherry grove. To the south, there is eventually a mixture of mangrove and regular forest that contains a witch hut, always worth adventuring to and making note of for setting up a farm.

There is a dangerous woodland mansion to the northwest, and continuing in this direction will eventually lead to a mushroom island with a ruined portal at its center. There is also an ocean monument between the mansion and the Minecraft mushroom island biome, bringing players a sublime adventure while traveling to set up base.

3) Classic forest seed

Woodland mansions require dedicated adventures due to how dangerous they are (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1707078532594752343

Ancient City: 88, -760

Ancient City: -360, -712

Ancient City: -760, -248

Ancient City: -968, -248

Pillager Outpost: 576, 864

Woodland Mansion: 104, 776

Stronghold: -1340, 1044

Witch Hut: 312, 1224

Witch Hut: 280, 1896

This is a classic Minecraft adventure seed. Players spawn in a forest next to a riveer. There is a meadow and plains to the north, which contain a ruined portal, a basement igloo, a village, and a moutnain with an ancient city. These surface structures make for an incredible first adventure for Day 1 loot, while also providing a great Minecraft survival base area.

Which is good, as players will need to make sure to be adequately geared up to take on the half dozen ancient cities, pillager outposts, strongholds, witch huts, and mansions all near spawn. This wonderful selection of places to go is what makes this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds.

4) River raft adventures

One of the many temples found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5068570600794266280

Desert Temple: -280, -152

Desert Temple: -376, 8

Pillager Outpost: -272, 512

Pillager Outpost: 640, -176

Stronghold: -1276, 628

Ancient City: 120, -1496

Ancient City: 584, -1480

Ocean Monument: 1656, 216

This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a savanna biome. There is a large mixture of desert and badlands to the west, filled with enough temples to put this seed up there with Minecraft's best desert temple seeds. These structures are amazing for micro-adventures, as each one makes the player seem like Indiana Jones, disarming traps and hunting for ancient treasure.

There is also a Minecraft pillager outpost to the south of spawn, and another east of spawn. These make for good combat adventures. There are also two sculk-infested ancient cities to the north, underneath a mountain and a village. These factors all combine to make this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds.

5) Cities and villages

This village has both a stronghold and an ancient city beneath it (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7060658389691512852

Village: 96, 16

Village: 48, -352

Witch Hut: 1240, 728

Ancient City: -264, -136

Ancient City: -280, -584

Ancient City: -760, -552

Ancient City: -904, -1016

Swamp Village: 1360, -1072

Pillager Outpost: -1008, 1792

This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players next to two villages for early-game loot. There is a mountain range to the north that contains four ancient cities for any soul brave enough to try and avoid angering the sculk sensors found within. There is a witch to the southeast, making for a good adventure to set up an advanced witch farm.

What makes this Minecraft adventure seed amazing, though, is how useful it will continue to be. There is a village found to the northeast that is essentially inside a swamp. If Mojang ends up implementing the controversial Minecraft villager trading changes, this village will be essential in getting access to mending books.

6) Ancient cities

Ancient cities are always a dangerous adventure (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5844688241160980546

Ancient City: 216, 184

Ancient City: -152, -168

Ancient City: 632, -248

Pillager Outpost: 832, -176

Ancient City: -360, -728

Ancient City: -616, -760

Ancient City: -696, -952

Ancient City: -280, -1112

Stronghold: -284, -1708

The Minecraft adenture seed mentioned here spawns players on the edge of badlands, wooded badlands, jungles, forests, and jagged peaks. This combination of biomes is amazing for collecting several of the upcoming wolf variants and take them on the many journeys ahead.

There are also a huge number of ancient cities found throughout the badlands and nearby mountains, totaling more than 10. There is also a stronghold for quickly accessing the End and fighting the dragon to the northwest, which is the game's ultimate adventure.

7) Surrounded by adventure

The nearest stronghold on this seed has a portal room visible from the surface (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8489518086433019592

Mansion: 680, 408

Mansion: -760, -664

Ocean Monument: 280, -712

Ancient City: 1736, -680

Stronghold: 1412, 1188

This seed spawns players in a plains biome next to a meadow. Underneath the latter is the first structure, which makes this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds: an ancient city. Added in the caves and cliffs update, these sculk-infested nightmares are defended by Minecraft's horrifying warden, a threat scary enough to deter all but the bravest adventurers.

There are also woodland mansions to the northwest and southeast, along with an ocean monument to the north. There is also a stronghold in the ocean past the southeastern mansion. This Minecraft adenture seed's stronghold is remarkable, as there is a portion of it visible from the sea floor. And this exposed bit just happens to lead directly to the portal room, making for quick access to Minecraft's final boss, the Ender Dragon.

8) A pirate's life

This mansion generated with quite a tall foundation (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -162435310345120007

Pillager Outpost: 240, -368

Ancient City: 632, -600

Pillager Outpost: -832, 1648

Ocean Monument: 216, 1320

Stronghold: 388, 1700

Ancient City: 1960, 1720

Woodland Mansion: 1736, 1704

This adventure-filled Minecraft seed spawns players on the border of a small plains and forest biome. There is a pillager outpost to the north, along with an ancient city beneath a mountain. There is a large ocean to the south of spawn, which contains several ocean monuments, one of the most threatening structures to explore on any Minecraft adventure seed.

Near the south-eastern corner of the sea, players can encounter a dark oak forest broken up by mountains. This biome contains an illager-infested woodland mansion as well as an ancient city deep underground for back-to-back adventures.

9) Illagers and strongholds

This pillager outpost is almost dangerously close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3511658878050815054

Pillager Outpost: 240, 352

Pillager Outpost: -1360, 752

Pillager Outpost: 240, 1888

Stronghold: -444, 2036

Ocean Monument: 280, -280

Ocean Monument: -888, -376

Woodland Mansion: -712, -840

Stronghold: -1196, -1228

Stronghold: 2148, -460

This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a plains next to a large ocean. There is a pillager outpost very close to spawn to the east, a tempting first target for daring explorers. The large ocean to the north is filled with a few different ocean monuments as well. Across the sea, players can find an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion.

To the south, adventurers will encounter a frozen area of the world, flush with villages, pillager outposts, and even a stronghold.

1o) Dangerous mountains

These beautiful mountains have a dark secret underneath (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8357778496617854489

Ancient City: 952, -1080

Ancient City: 888, -1384

Ancient City: 1320, -1112

Pillager Outpost: 672, -1264

Ancient City: -152, 520

Ancient City: -312, 1176

Pillager Outpost: -960, 1632

Stronghold: -1372, -1340

Ocean Monument: 824, 248

This incredible Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a narrow plains biome with oceans to the east and west. This eastward ocen contains an ocean monument for daring players looking to set up a Minecraft guardian farm.

However, the real structures for adventure are found to the south. There is a long chain of mountains, topped with Minecraft cherry groves, underneath which there are several different ancient cities to loot. There is also a pillager outpost and a stronghold near spawn for even more excitement, all of which factor in to why this Minecraft adventure seed is so highly recommended.