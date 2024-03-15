10 best Minecraft adventure seeds

Using one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds is a great way to ensure that any generated world is flush with structures and biomes worth packing up and journeying to. In fact, many of the features added to the game are for this goal: to get players searching for new structures or Minecraft's prettiest biomes.
Given how important adventuring is to a typical survival playthough, knowing the best seeds for good adventures is vital. Detailed below are the 10 best Minecraft seeds for 1.20 for adventuring, exploring, and combat escapades.
10 best Minecraft 1.20 adventure seeds
1) Jungle village spawn
The seed is: -9107024484409924799
- Village (Above Ancient City): 176, 112
- Ancient City: 568, -344
- Ancient City: -712, 776
- Ancient City: -744, 584
- Ancient City: 776, -536
- Stronghold: 1556, 132
- Pillager Outpost: 1568, -512
This incredible Minecraft adventure seed spawns players on the edge of a jungle next to a village. This village is useful both for loot and Minecraft villager trading, and also because there is an ancient city underneath it that they can explore.
The jungle that players spawn near also has mountains in it, useful for the abundant ores as well as more ancient cities. To the east, there is an ocean that contains both a stronghold and an ocean monument, both of which will require great preparation to tackle.
2) Cherry blossom adventure spawn
The seed is: 4915943188921383417
- Woodland Mansion: -664, -792
- Pillager Outpost: 1392, -368
- Witch Hut: -360, 1352
- Ocean Monument: -1640, -344
- Ruined Portal (Large Mushroom Island): -1656, -1064
This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a plains next to a small cherry grove. To the south, there is eventually a mixture of mangrove and regular forest that contains a witch hut, always worth adventuring to and making note of for setting up a farm.
There is a dangerous woodland mansion to the northwest, and continuing in this direction will eventually lead to a mushroom island with a ruined portal at its center. There is also an ocean monument between the mansion and the Minecraft mushroom island biome, bringing players a sublime adventure while traveling to set up base.
3) Classic forest seed
The seed is: -1707078532594752343
- Ancient City: 88, -760
- Ancient City: -360, -712
- Ancient City: -760, -248
- Ancient City: -968, -248
- Pillager Outpost: 576, 864
- Woodland Mansion: 104, 776
- Stronghold: -1340, 1044
- Witch Hut: 312, 1224
- Witch Hut: 280, 1896
This is a classic Minecraft adventure seed. Players spawn in a forest next to a riveer. There is a meadow and plains to the north, which contain a ruined portal, a basement igloo, a village, and a moutnain with an ancient city. These surface structures make for an incredible first adventure for Day 1 loot, while also providing a great Minecraft survival base area.
Which is good, as players will need to make sure to be adequately geared up to take on the half dozen ancient cities, pillager outposts, strongholds, witch huts, and mansions all near spawn. This wonderful selection of places to go is what makes this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds.
4) River raft adventures
The seed is: -5068570600794266280
- Desert Temple: -280, -152
- Desert Temple: -376, 8
- Pillager Outpost: -272, 512
- Pillager Outpost: 640, -176
- Stronghold: -1276, 628
- Ancient City: 120, -1496
- Ancient City: 584, -1480
- Ocean Monument: 1656, 216
This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a savanna biome. There is a large mixture of desert and badlands to the west, filled with enough temples to put this seed up there with Minecraft's best desert temple seeds. These structures are amazing for micro-adventures, as each one makes the player seem like Indiana Jones, disarming traps and hunting for ancient treasure.
There is also a Minecraft pillager outpost to the south of spawn, and another east of spawn. These make for good combat adventures. There are also two sculk-infested ancient cities to the north, underneath a mountain and a village. These factors all combine to make this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds.
5) Cities and villages
The seed is: -7060658389691512852
- Village: 96, 16
- Village: 48, -352
- Witch Hut: 1240, 728
- Ancient City: -264, -136
- Ancient City: -280, -584
- Ancient City: -760, -552
- Ancient City: -904, -1016
- Swamp Village: 1360, -1072
- Pillager Outpost: -1008, 1792
This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players next to two villages for early-game loot. There is a mountain range to the north that contains four ancient cities for any soul brave enough to try and avoid angering the sculk sensors found within. There is a witch to the southeast, making for a good adventure to set up an advanced witch farm.
What makes this Minecraft adventure seed amazing, though, is how useful it will continue to be. There is a village found to the northeast that is essentially inside a swamp. If Mojang ends up implementing the controversial Minecraft villager trading changes, this village will be essential in getting access to mending books.
6) Ancient cities
The seed is: 5844688241160980546
- Ancient City: 216, 184
- Ancient City: -152, -168
- Ancient City: 632, -248
- Pillager Outpost: 832, -176
- Ancient City: -360, -728
- Ancient City: -616, -760
- Ancient City: -696, -952
- Ancient City: -280, -1112
- Stronghold: -284, -1708
The Minecraft adenture seed mentioned here spawns players on the edge of badlands, wooded badlands, jungles, forests, and jagged peaks. This combination of biomes is amazing for collecting several of the upcoming wolf variants and take them on the many journeys ahead.
There are also a huge number of ancient cities found throughout the badlands and nearby mountains, totaling more than 10. There is also a stronghold for quickly accessing the End and fighting the dragon to the northwest, which is the game's ultimate adventure.
7) Surrounded by adventure
The seed is: 8489518086433019592
- Mansion: 680, 408
- Mansion: -760, -664
- Ocean Monument: 280, -712
- Ancient City: 1736, -680
- Stronghold: 1412, 1188
This seed spawns players in a plains biome next to a meadow. Underneath the latter is the first structure, which makes this one of Minecraft's best adventure seeds: an ancient city. Added in the caves and cliffs update, these sculk-infested nightmares are defended by Minecraft's horrifying warden, a threat scary enough to deter all but the bravest adventurers.
There are also woodland mansions to the northwest and southeast, along with an ocean monument to the north. There is also a stronghold in the ocean past the southeastern mansion. This Minecraft adenture seed's stronghold is remarkable, as there is a portion of it visible from the sea floor. And this exposed bit just happens to lead directly to the portal room, making for quick access to Minecraft's final boss, the Ender Dragon.
8) A pirate's life
The seed is: -162435310345120007
- Pillager Outpost: 240, -368
- Ancient City: 632, -600
- Pillager Outpost: -832, 1648
- Ocean Monument: 216, 1320
- Stronghold: 388, 1700
- Ancient City: 1960, 1720
- Woodland Mansion: 1736, 1704
This adventure-filled Minecraft seed spawns players on the border of a small plains and forest biome. There is a pillager outpost to the north, along with an ancient city beneath a mountain. There is a large ocean to the south of spawn, which contains several ocean monuments, one of the most threatening structures to explore on any Minecraft adventure seed.
Near the south-eastern corner of the sea, players can encounter a dark oak forest broken up by mountains. This biome contains an illager-infested woodland mansion as well as an ancient city deep underground for back-to-back adventures.
9) Illagers and strongholds
The seed is: -3511658878050815054
- Pillager Outpost: 240, 352
- Pillager Outpost: -1360, 752
- Pillager Outpost: 240, 1888
- Stronghold: -444, 2036
- Ocean Monument: 280, -280
- Ocean Monument: -888, -376
- Woodland Mansion: -712, -840
- Stronghold: -1196, -1228
- Stronghold: 2148, -460
This Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a plains next to a large ocean. There is a pillager outpost very close to spawn to the east, a tempting first target for daring explorers. The large ocean to the north is filled with a few different ocean monuments as well. Across the sea, players can find an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion.
To the south, adventurers will encounter a frozen area of the world, flush with villages, pillager outposts, and even a stronghold.
1o) Dangerous mountains
The seed is: -8357778496617854489
- Ancient City: 952, -1080
- Ancient City: 888, -1384
- Ancient City: 1320, -1112
- Pillager Outpost: 672, -1264
- Ancient City: -152, 520
- Ancient City: -312, 1176
- Pillager Outpost: -960, 1632
- Stronghold: -1372, -1340
- Ocean Monument: 824, 248
This incredible Minecraft adventure seed spawns players in a narrow plains biome with oceans to the east and west. This eastward ocen contains an ocean monument for daring players looking to set up a Minecraft guardian farm.
However, the real structures for adventure are found to the south. There is a long chain of mountains, topped with Minecraft cherry groves, underneath which there are several different ancient cities to loot. There is also a pillager outpost and a stronghold near spawn for even more excitement, all of which factor in to why this Minecraft adventure seed is so highly recommended.