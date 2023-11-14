Minecraft: All challenges in Trial Chambers

The recent Minecraft snapshot gave players a sneak peek into the Trial Chamber, which is set to be featured in the 1.21 update of the game. This new structure is filled with traps and challenges that you must overcome to get your hands on valuable loot.

While we await the arrival of the Trial Chamber in the 1.21 update, let us delve into all the challenges the structure brings to the world of Minecraft.

What is a Trial Chamber in Minecraft?

Trial Chambers are underground structures that will occupy the deepslate regions of Minecraft. They can be found at extremely lower levels of the Y coordinate and are made up of different copper and tuff-based blocks.

These structures have a vast corridor that comprises several chambers. While exploring these chambers, you will come across unique blocks called trial spawners, which are different from the regular mob spawners in Minecraft. They can spawn specific mobs in numbers, which will be defined by the number of players around them.

The spawners are designed to spawn mobs that have been classified as either Melee, Small Melee, or Ranged. Each class represents a list of mobs; for example, Zombie, Husk, and Slime belong to the Melee class.

A new mob called the Breeze has also been introduced as a part of these Trial Chambers. It looks like the Wither and has special abilities. It uses wind to create a variety of weapons and effects that are dangerous to any adversary.

Trial Chambers are procedurally generated. This means that every room and challenge will be extremely unique. Upon completion of a challenge, you will receive special rewards.

List of Trial Chamber challenges

Combat challenges

These challenges require you to fight the various classes of hostile mobs. The spawning of these mobs is subject to the type of blocks that the spawners adhere to. For example, spawners attached to stone bricks will spawn Silverfish, while those attached to mossy cobblestones will spawn Zombies.

Exploration challenges

One of the biggest challenges in the Trial Chamber is the exploration aspect. You can get lost amid this procedurally generated structure as it has several rooms. It also conceals several loot chests and secret passages that can be explored.

Trap challenges

Beware of the potent traps laid inside the Trial Chambers (Image via YouTube/Pixlriffs)

Like many structures in Minecraft, Trial Chambers are also laden with several traps. Navigating through these structures while avoiding traps is a massive challenge. The traps range from simple ones like tripwires to more complex and dangerous ones like lava pits.