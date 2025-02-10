Minecraft: All new blocks coming in first game drop of 2025

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's first game drop of 2025. They have already released several new features in snapshots and beta/preview versions. Among these new additions, Mojang has planned loads of new blocks for the Overworld realm that will enrich the dimension's ambiance.

With that said, here are all the new blocks coming to Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

Every new block coming to Minecraft's first 2025 game drop

Bush

Bush will be an obtainable and placeable block in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The bush is a simple decorative block that is generated in most grassland biomes like Plains, Forests, Birch Forests, and Hills. It can be broken by any tool or hand and obtained as an item. It can then be placed anywhere that players want. When bonemealed, adjacent grass blocks will grow these bushes as well.

Trending

They can be used for various decorative purposes. Apart from aesthetics, they have a 30% chance to fill one level in the composter.

Cactus flower

Cactus Flower is a decorative block that is generated on top of Deserts and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Cactus flower is another decorative block coming to Minecraft. These will only generate on top of cacti in Deserts and Badlands. They will not only enhance the overall look and feel of these barren biomes, but can also be obtained and used by players as decorations as well.

Cactus flowers have more chances of generating naturally on top of cactus that are more than one block tall. Furthermore, they can be placed in the composter to extract the pink dye.

Firefly bush

Firefly bush will generate firefly particles at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Firefly bushes are a beautiful vegetation block that will grow near rivers or in Swamp biomes. They will have glowing particles on them, indicating that fireflies are on them. Once the night comes, they will slowly start emitting firefly particles that have a breathing light effect.

Through this block, Mojang has finally implemented the highly craved fireflies in the game, even though they did not add them as mobs.

Leaf litter

Leaf litter will be scattered in forest biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Leaf litter was one of the first ambient and decorative blocks that Mojang revealed for the upcoming game drop. These blocks will be abundantly found in Forests, Dark Forests, and Wooded Badlands.

They are essentially sheet-like blocks that can either cover the entire grass block or only a part of it. Leaf litter can be broken and obtained by hand and they can be placed on a block in four stages, similar to candles. These blocks will make a leaf-crunching sound when players walk over them.

Leaf litter can also be used as fuel in a furnace. One unit can be used to smelt half an item. Hence, players can use stacks of them for smelting purposes.

Short/tall dry grass

Short and tall dry grass blocks will be generated in the Desert and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Short and tall dry grass is a new variant of regular grass that will be generated only in Deserts and Badlands. Though they will have two different heights, both will only be one block tall.

They can be broken and obtained by using shears or silk-touch enchanted tools, and can only be placed on sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks. They can also be used in the composter and can be bonemealed to spread across an area.

Wildflower

Wildflower will be a great decorative block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Wildflowers are another beautiful decorative block that will naturally generate in Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests, and Meadows. They will also be placed in four stages like leaf litter and will be abundant in these biomes. They can be broken with any tool or hand and can be placed only on grass blocks.

These will be perfect for decorating areas around a base or structure and can be used to extract yellow dye.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!