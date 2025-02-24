Minecraft announces new Dungeons & Dragons DLC

Minecraft has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons DLC, expanding the list of popular franchises and universes represented in the game. The add-on, created by Everbloom Studios, introduces Katra and Vaer's adventures to Minecraft in unique ways and recreates the popular board game and its characters.

Here's all you need to know about the new Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC.

Minecraft announces a new immersive Dungeons & Dragons DLC

Mojang has announced "Dungeons & Dragons: New Quest", a new add-on based on Dungeons & Dragons, one of the world's most popular roleplaying games. It recreates the popular world of Katra and Vaer, adding unique challenges and adventures.

The world of this Minecraft add-on features a host of NPC mobs and challenging bosses that allow you to engage in the lore of DnD for an immersive experience. The narrative takes you on an epic quest where you can buy and upgrade weapons, armor, and exotic powers to aid you on the journey.

The game begins with the Dungeon Master offering you the choice between four classes — Paladin, Barbarian, Wizard, and Rogue. Each class has its own set of damage, range, attack speed, and defense. This allows for varied gameplay styles and unique experiences for the character of Katra, the protagonist of this add-on.

Apart from the combat mechanics, the add-on also features unique storylines that are affected by player choices. Many choices are available based on the player's levels of persuasion, insight, or bravery, making the gameplay unique in every playthrough. It also features an extensive research tree where stats can be upgraded alongside unlocking new powers and abilities.

The Dungeons & Dragons: New Quest DLC is perfect for fans of the franchise, as it incorporates extensive lore and allows you to choose from a variety of characters. Similar to the board game, you can choose different playstyles and strategies to defeat bosses and advance in your quest.

The community had many servers and realms that were built around Dungeons and Dragons, so it comes as no surprise that Mojang would bring this massively popular game with millions of players into their ever-expanding roster of Minecraft partnerships.

The Dungeons & Dragons: New Quest add-on is currently listed in the Minecraft Marketplace and can be purchased for 1510 Minecoins. As part of the promotions for the DLC, Mojang is also giving away a Dragon Mask in Minecraft Bedrock that you can claim for free.

