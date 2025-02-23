How to get free Dragon Mask in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft Bedrock players are in luck since Mojang is giving away a unique Dragon Mask character creator item. The item is being given as a freebie as part of the promotion for the newly launched Dungeons & Dragons: A New Quest DLC by Everbloom Games. The mask is based on the add-on's theme and is a great item for fans of the board game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Dragon Mask in Minecraft Bedrock.

How to get the free Dragon Mask in Minecraft Bedrock

Head to the Dressing room in Minecraft Bedrock to claim this free Dragon Mask (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mojang is giving away the free Dragon Mask in Minecraft Bedrock to players as part of the promotional content for the newly launched Dungeons & Dragons: A New Quest DLC by Everbloom Games. It is an add-on based on the popular Dungeons and Dragons board game and franchise, offering fans a unique way to experience the mythical world in-game.

The Dragon Mask is based on the dragons or wyrms in Dungeons & Dragons and is a perfect accompaniment for fans of the franchise.

Here's how you can claim the free Minecraft character creator item and use it:

Open Minecraft Bedrock and make sure to sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures that the item is claimed and added to your account Head to the Dressing Room and look at the Featured Items catalog in the bottom section Click on the Dragon Mask, which will usually be the first item. If you do not see it, just slide the selection till you see the item Once you click on the mask, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked Get on the bottom right section of the page. This is a free item and can be claimed without any Minecoins. Once claimed, you can equip it right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room.

Mojang has stated that this is a limited-time drop so players should claim this free Dragon Mask before it is discontinued. If it follows the trend of similar giveaways, like the Hello Kitty Lantern headgear, this item should be available for a few days only. However, the developers have not given any specific date regarding the expiry of this giveaway.

