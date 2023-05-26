Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10.20 beta/preview patch notes: Added crawling, sneaking, parity improvements, and more

The march to Minecraft 1.20 continues, with Mojang releasing the latest preview/beta for Bedrock Edition on May 25, 2023. The preview adds the ability to crawl while reworking the sneaking system. Tweaks were also made to world generation, villagers, and the long-awaited archeology feature. Additionally, a huge collection of bug fixes were implemented.

As the Trails & Tales update approaches, there are still plenty of tweaks and changes to be made to Minecraft in order to ensure that the new content runs as intended. This particular Bedrock preview introduced some changes to bring parity somewhat more in line with Java Edition.

For Minecraft fans who are curious about the latest Bedrock release, it isn't a bad idea to examine the most important additions and changes in preview 1.20.10.20.

The most important changes that arrived in Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.20.10.20

As previously mentioned, the most important aspects of the most recent Minecraft Bedrock preview surround the new crawling abilities, reworked sneaking, Java Edition parity, as well as tweaks made to villagers and world generation. However, these are by no means all the changes implemented. A large collection of bug fixes and code-related changes under the game's hood are also taken into account.

Fortunately, players who want to get into the greatest details can find the full scope of the patch notes at feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/articles/16116960508813.

Here are all the major additions and changes in Bedrock preview 1.20.10.20:

New Crawling Animation - When the Short Sneaking and Crawling experimental toggle is activated, Minecraft players can crawl underneath one-block-high gaps. Crawling moves at the same speed as sneaking, and players will automatically stand back up upon leaving the one-block gap.

- When the Short Sneaking and Crawling experimental toggle is activated, Minecraft players can crawl underneath one-block-high gaps. Crawling moves at the same speed as sneaking, and players will automatically stand back up upon leaving the one-block gap. World Generation Changes - Polished basalt and chiseled deepslate blocks can no longer be replaced by sculk during world generation. However, polished deepslate CAN be replaced by sculk during the same time period.

- Polished basalt and chiseled deepslate blocks can no longer be replaced by sculk during world generation. However, polished deepslate CAN be replaced by sculk during the same time period. Villager Tweaks - Villagers can now pick up torchflower seeds and pitcher pods and plant them, but they won't be able to harvest the fully-grown plants.

- Villagers can now pick up torchflower seeds and pitcher pods and plant them, but they won't be able to harvest the fully-grown plants. Archeology/Decorated Pot Update - Decorated pots that have been crafted with at least one pottery "sherd" now have a tooltip explaining their crafting ingredients when hovered over with the cursor.

- Decorated pots that have been crafted with at least one pottery "sherd" now have a tooltip explaining their crafting ingredients when hovered over with the cursor. Improved Accessibility Features - Xbox on-screen keyboard displays have been tweaked for improved clarity and space while removing screen dimming while the keyboard is open.

- Xbox on-screen keyboard displays have been tweaked for improved clarity and space while removing screen dimming while the keyboard is open. Environmental Audio Changes - Audio positioning for ambient sounds is now emitted relative to the camera's location.

- Audio positioning for ambient sounds is now emitted relative to the camera's location. Block Changes - Players who don't have permission to open and close storage chests can no longer interact with chiseled bookshelf blocks. Furthermore, soul soil blocks now play a harp sound instead of a snare sound when placed under a note block.

- Players who don't have permission to open and close storage chests can no longer interact with chiseled bookshelf blocks. Furthermore, soul soil blocks now play a harp sound instead of a snare sound when placed under a note block. Graphical Tweaks - Rendering of snow and rain is now placed relative to the camera's position.

- Rendering of snow and rain is now placed relative to the camera's position. UI Additions - A toggle has been added to all platforms that allow for extra-large UI scaling. Imported worlds will now have their "last played" dates set to the time they were imported into Minecraft.

- A toggle has been added to all platforms that allow for extra-large UI scaling. Imported worlds will now have their "last played" dates set to the time they were imported into Minecraft. Vanilla/Java Parity - The shovel has been removed from Bedrock Edition's recipe for crafting boats. Barrel recipes now use planks instead of sticks. The ability to craft string from cobweb has also been removed.

In addition to these Minecraft changes, players will find dozens of bug fixes pertaining to everything, from graphical glitches to certain mob behavior for the likes of camels.

The number of bug fixes is vast but should provide a significantly improved performance on all Bedrock-compliant platforms to increase the quality of the user experience and iron out some issues with the features added in the 1.20 update's preview content.

