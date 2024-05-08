On May 8, 2024, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.0.25 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. After finally releasing the Armored Paws update with nearly four months of development time, the developers have now focused on the 1.21 Tricky Trials update. However, this week's beta and preview might disappoint fans hoping for new and exciting 1.21 features.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.25 is all about fixing bugs and errors discovered in the last few releases. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as most of the major 1.21 Tricky Trials features have already been announced and added to the game. Bedrock developers have fixed a bug that was not allowing players to load into worlds with certain texture packs.

Given how Mojang has recently announced the Minecraft Marketplace Pass, having incompatible packs wouldn't be good. There are a few other fixes and an improvement to the Servers Tab.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.25 beta and preview: All you need to know

Features and Bug Fixes

Stability and Performance

Fixed not being able to load into worlds with certain texture packs (MCPE-180918)

Trial Spawner

Mobs removed by Trial Spawner converting to Ominous state now drop the items that they previously picked up from the ground

Trial Spawners that are configured to spawn baby Zombies now spawn them correctly

Petrified Oak Slab

The oak-slab-looking variation of "stone_block_slab" (aux value 2) is now flattened into its own new block "minecraft:petrified_oak_slab", which will behave like other stone slabs, eg. cannot be destroyed by fire, but will look like an ordinary oak slab. "minecraft:petrified_oak_slab" can only be obtained through commands (MCPE-180964)

Please note that this fix will not revert slabs that have already been converted in the recent Preview

Items

Fixed an issue that could cause missing textures when placing Paintings in some Marketplace worlds. Painting motifs from a version above the current session will not be selected when placing a Painting

Updated ‘Servers Tab’ Experience

Added the Message of the Day (MOTD) below each of the available servers

Overall, it was a small patch note for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, which is why players are hoping for the next set of beta and preview versions to feature some major changes related to the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. With the update being around a month away from its expected release, players should also expect unforeseen bug fixes coming from developers in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, interested players can download Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview to try out the upcoming 1.21 features. While Bedrock beta is available only for Android devices for players part of Minecraft's beta program, Preview is available on Xbox, PlayStation 4, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices.