10 best items available in Minecraft Marketplace Pass

The newly launched Minecraft Marketplace Pass is an amazing idea from Mojang. The system allows players to spend a small amount each month to gain access to a huge catalog of rotating community content. It's like Microsoft's Game Pass program with Xbox, which features a similar idea but for games.

With more than 150 pieces of content on the Minecraft Marketplace Pass, it can be hard to know what's worth trying. Detailed below are 10 of the best items currently available through it, along with what makes them so compelling.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass' 10 best items

1) Land of Mutants

Land of Mutants, created by Jigarbov Productions, is a world that adds several new monstrous mutant mobs to Minecraft. There are a whopping 40 new mutated hostile mobs, along with boss mutants. However, not all of the mutated additions are out to kill the player.

Some interesting examples include a giant duo of spiders that can summon huge cobwebs and swarms of smaller spiders, as well as mutant horses to tame and ride alongside huge wolves.

2) Dinosaur Expansion

Uploaded by Cyclone, the world Dinosaur Expansion intends to add a Jurassic Park-style experience to a vanilla survival playthrough. There are several different dinosaurs added, ranging from the intimidating T-Rex and flying pterasaurs to kaiju-sized sauropods. The beasts are all tameable, and they can be given armor to keep them safe in battle.

There are also traps used to catch the larger carnivores in an attempt to tame them, as they can be dangerous to approach otherwise.

3) Warden House

Warden House is an amazing map created by Overtales Studio. This Minecraft Marketplace map introduces a new sculk-themed portal and a remarkably detailed modern ancient city for players to use as a base. The pack also adds a warden-themed armor set, a warden pet to follow players, a new trader, and several magical artifacts that grant powerful new abilities.

This world is definitely worth checking out for any player who enjoys rich, fulfilling exploration and combat-based adventure.

4) Mega Redstone House

The Mega Restone House map was created by Overtales Studio and features a large modern Minecraft mansion build chock full of interesting redstone structures. Some of these builds include automatic item sorters, potion brewers, XP farms, and even super smelters.

This makes it an amazing world for downloading and exploring these advanced contraptions, so adding them to a Minecraft survival base will be much easier in the future.

5) Super Apples

The lucky apple is one of the worlds most comedic additions (Image via Mojang)

Super Apples is a custom world uploaded by The Craft Stars. It adds more than 20 new types of magical apple effects to the game. Some of these are intended to make the player nearly godlike in strength, while others, such as TNT apples and lucky apples, are more for utility or comedic effect.

This world is worth checking out to see how all of these interesting new effects interact, both with each other and with a regular survival game.

6) Craftee Crafting

Craftee Crafting, by Logdotzip, is a skinpack and world combo available to pass users. It includes a bunch of different themed takes on the popular Minecraft Youtuber's skin. Its world sees players exploring across the overworld looking for pieces of Craftee. If all of them can be found, a fully voice-acted Craftee will join players on their adventures and help them out in fights.

This pack is one of the Minecraft Marketplace Pass' best due to the high-quality companion it adds to the game, alongside the world's gorgeous builds.

7) Dark Pink

The Elsa Dark Pink skin as seen in game (Image via Mojang)

Dark Pink is a skin pack created by DogHouse. The skins within the pack are all based on stylish modern outerwear ranging from hoodies to t-shirts to suits. They all consist of a color palette of bright, joyful pastel pinks and inky deep blacks.

This amazing skinpack is also on a timer for inclusion with the pass, so users interested in it should be sure to try it out before its rotation.

8) God Tools

Even the weakest versions of the god tools are super powerful (Image via Mojang)

God Tools, created by 4KS Studios, is a world that is currently rotating through the Marketplace Pass. What makes it one of the pass' best worlds is its ability to experiment with unfathomably strong versions of vanilla Minecraft's best enchantments. For example, there are increased versions of looting, fortune, knockback, and sharpness that turn regular tools and weapons into godlike ones.

This unique power fantasy is what makes this world worth checking out before it rotates out of the Marketplace Pass.

9) Block Camouflage

Block Camouflage makes hiding much easier (Image via Mojang)

Block Camouflage is an incredible skinpack uploaded by Fall Studios. It features 36 different skins, all themed around mimicking block textures. This pack is particularly great for players who enjoy Minecraft hide and seek as a minigame since the skins are sure to help blend in to blocky backgrounds.

This is another of the Marketplace Pass items on rotation, so be sure to try it out before it's gone to see if it's worth spending precious Minecraft Minecoins on.

10) Cottage Core

These cottagecore skins are sure to fit in with any farm build (Image via Mojang)

Cottage Core is a skin pack created by Pathway Studios. The pack contains a total of 10 different adorably rustic skins.

Some of these skins give the player various things, like cute overalls or flowers. These cosmetics are perfect for those looking to experiment with any of Minecraft's best cottagecore cabin builds.