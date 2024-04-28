Minecraft Bedrock add-ons vs Java mods: How different are the two?

Minecraft players can modify their gameplay experience in a multitude of ways and across different editions, thanks to Java Edition mods and Bedrock Edition add-ons. But how different are these two means of modifying the game? In all honesty, mods and add-ons are more alike than they are different.

That said, there are some differences between Minecraft Java mods and Bedrock add-ons players may want to be aware of. While these don't necessarily hamper gameplay, community members hoping to modify their game for either edition would benefit from the knowledge.

How do Minecraft Java Edition mods and Bedrock Edition add-ons differ? A thorough overview

The Minecraft Marketplace is a primary source of add-ons for Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Java Edition mods have a long history with the game, dating back to its early beta days when devoted community members developed modifications that ranged from performance improvements to adding entirely new in-game dimensions. To this day, mods are used by millions of players worldwide on Java Edition, and they've only become easier to use.

Thanks to the advent of popular mod loader programs (Forge, Fabric, Quilt, NeoForge, etc.) and game launcher clients (CurseForge, BadLion, Lunar, etc.), installing mods is often as simple as downloading a .jar file and placing it in a mod folder. Players should ensure that their chosen mods are compatible with their Minecraft version and other mods, but the installation process itself is no hassle.

Nearly all mods are offered by third-party websites and don't have official endorsement from Mojang or Microsoft. As such, certain mods in existence aren't supported by Minecraft's updated EULA (end-user license agreement). However, the vast majority of mods aren't illegal in any sense and continue to be widely used for both single and multiplayer gameplay.

Modrinth, one of many popular modding sites for Java Edition (Image via Modrinth)

Most Minecraft Java mods are completely free, subsisting primarily on donations or simply the charity of the developers. This is in stark contrast to official Bedrock Edition add-ons, which are created by the community but curated by Mojang for the in-game marketplace on Bedrock. Players can download add-ons directly from the marketplace, but many require a microtransaction payment for the same.

According to Mojang, the Minecraft Marketplace is a means for add-on developers to receive revenue for their work, and the add-ons featured on the marketplace follow the EULA. This has led many Java Edition modders to create Bedrock add-ons of their beloved work. However, third-party sites still exist for players who wish to bypass the marketplace and download/install add-ons without spending a dime.

Unlike Java Edition mods, most non-marketplace Bedrock add-ons are installed by simply opening an .MCpack file, which Bedrock Edition automatically imports. Additionally, since Bedrock Edition is available across multiple platforms, add-ons can be compatible with consoles, mobile devices, and PCs.

MCPEDL, a site that hosts free Bedrock add-ons (Image via MCPEDL)

Java mods and Bedrock add-ons mainly differ in terms of how players download/install them and which platforms they are available on. Besides that, they are quite similar. In fact, some Java Edition mods can be found as Bedrock Edition add-ons either via the marketplace or on third-party sites.

At the end of the day, both mods and add-ons shape and personalize one's game worlds and experiences. They achieve the same primary objective, so players shouldn't be shy about using either, especially if they're keen on switching between the editions of the game.