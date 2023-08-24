Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.24 download guide

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, much like its Java Edition counterpart, continues to make changes and tweaks over the course of 2023. The development process for the sandbox title is never truly finished, which is exactly why Mojang continues to implement alterations in Java snapshots and Bedrock preview betas. To that end, the latest Bedrock preview was recently released with version 1.20.30.24.

Compared to the last few Minecraft Bedrock betas, update 1.20.30.24 isn't particularly impactful to the overall gameplay experience. Aside from a large collection of bug fixes and the ability for dolphins, camels, and sniffers to be lifted by balloons when Education Edition features are enabled.

Nonetheless, if Minecraft fans want to access these new additions and solutions, they can do so across a range of different devices.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.24 on all compatible devices

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's preview betas are available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Although each platform only requires a legal copy of the game, a few minutes, and a stable internet connection to download the preview, this is carried out differently, depending on the device being used.

The good news for players is as long as they have already purchased the game, they can access the Preview Program on all of its compatible devices free of charge. All that's needed is a quick download, and players are ready to go.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

From your dashboard, access the Microsoft store. Open the search field and enter "Minecraft Preview." Hop to the game's store page. Click the Download button. As long as you have a confirmed purchase of the base version of Minecraft on your account, the download should proceed for free. Once the installation has been completed, return to your dashboard or library, open the preview app, and enjoy.

Downloading the preview on Windows 10/11

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the Windows 10/11 Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Press the icon that reads "latest release" to the left of the Install/Play button and choose "Latest Preview." Press the green install/play button. The preview will open once all of its needed assets have been downloaded. If the game preview is still out-of-date, open the Microsoft Store app, head to your library, and update the preview from there, which should make the latest beta version available on the launcher.

Downloading the preview on Android/iOS

For Android users, open the Google Play Store and search for the game's store page. Then scroll down the page and find and tap the link that reads "Join the Beta" before updating the game app itself. It should now be ready to open to the latest preview version! On iOS, you'll need to download the Testflight app and then head to the game's specific Testflight page and opt into the program by using your Apple account credentials. The game is occasionally full up with testers, so you may need to wait before free space is made in the Testflight program. Nonetheless, once you're in, simply update the app and enjoy the game. Keep in mind you'll need to play actively to avoid being removed from the Testflight program.

Whatever the case, once players have downloaded the preview on their device, the beta should update automatically in most circumstances. This way, fans can always access the latest experimental features in just a few clicks.