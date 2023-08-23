Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.24 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft continues to make adjustments and fixes to Java and Bedrock Editions after the Trails & Tales update. There are always more bugs to remove, gameplay features to tweak, and new additions to bring, which is exactly why Java users have snapshots, and Bedrock players have preview betas. On the subject of the latter, the latest Bedrock preview just released.

Preview 1.20.30.24 for Minecraft Bedrock makes a host of smaller-scale adjustments and changes compared to other recent betas. Fans shouldn't expect to see any ground-shaking developments in this content release, though it still makes some worthwhile adjustments worth keeping in mind.

In case Minecraft fans missed out on the latest Bedrock beta announcement, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the most important changes from the update.

Notable changes and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.24

Sniffers received improved functionality with Education Edition gameplay in this Minecraft beta (Image via Mojang)

For the most part, Minecraft players won't notice most of the changes made in Bedrock 1.20.30.24 right away. The majority of implementations made in this particular update are centered around bug fixes, though there are a few gameplay tweaks here and there to be aware of.

Highlights of Minecraft Preview 1.20.30.24

The feedback button in the new Play Screen UI now appropriately links back to Mojang's feedback page.

Death screens now have a limited amount of support for format codes.

A bug has been fixed where player entities made the incorrect sound effects when entering and exiting water.

Block rendering now works as intended regardless of whether players are jumping or not.

Tripwire hooks no longer have a delayed detonation fuse when facing to the south or west.

Imported worlds will now recreate concrete blocks in the appropriate color to match the original world.

Drowned, husks, zombies, and zombified villagers, when on fire, will now appropriately set their targets on fire as well.

Dolphins, camels, and sniffers can now be lifted off the ground when balloons are attached to them when Education Edition features are enabled.

Pixel scaling issues on the HUD have been fixed.

The gamepad shortcut now works as intended on the new death screen.

Three new messages have been added for disconnection errors and two additional messages have been revised.

Nametags no longer vanish when a visible player is sneaking.

In addition to the changes listed above, there were more than a few tweaks in Bedrock 1.20.30.24, but these were technical adjustments that aren't typically seen during gameplay. These under-the-hood changes can be read in full via Mojang's official patch notes page, but they likely won't affect ordinary players much.

Whatever the case, fans can access this new preview across multiple platforms, including Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. The download method is a bit different depending on the device being used, but fans can access the preview with just a few clicks or taps all the same.