Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta 2.22 Update 1.16.220.52 Patch Notes: Full list of changes

Minecraft is one of the most exciting games when it comes to updates. The game's developers are constantly finding new ways to improve gameplay and change items around. This is why Minecraft has become the popular game that it is today. There is always something new to explore in the world, new items to create, and new game mechanics to learn.

Today, Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta received a new update that will change the game forever. This update includes several new lush blocks, an add-on to the previous Lush cave update that came out earlier this year. This addition to the lush caves only makes them more lucrative for players to explore. While lush caves have yet to spawn in worlds, these blocks will make the wait all that much sweeter for players. The update also includes some routine bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is the rundown.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 2.22 Update 1.16.220.52 – Patch Notes

Caves and Cliffs (Image via YouTube)

New Lush Cave Blocks Added to the game

Spore Blossom block

Moss Block and Moss Carpet

Random vegetation can grow on Moss Blocks when they are fertilized

Moss Carpet

New Lush Cave vegetation that looks like wool carpets

Use a Hoe tool to dig Moss Blocks and moss carpets

Azalea leaves and Flowering Azalea leaves

Glow Berries:

Use them to lure and breed foxes

They can be eaten and are as nutritious as sweet berries

Glow Berries can also be planted on the bottom of most solid, cube-shaped blocks to place cave vines underneath them

Cave Vines:

Use Glow Berries to place Cave Vines on the underside of other blocks

Cave Vines have a random chance of growing from time to time

When Cave Vines grow, they have a chance of containing Glow Berries

Interacting with a Cave Vine that has Glow Berries results in the Glow Berries popping

When a Cave Vine that doesn’t have Glow Berries is fertilized, it gets Glow Berries

A Cave Vine block that has Glow Berries emits light

Cave Vines are climbable

Rooted Dirt

Hanging Roots

Big Dripleaf and Small Dripleaf blocks

New Features for the new Lush Blocks

Tilling rooted dirt with a hoe turns block to dirt and pop out a roots item

Azalea and Flowering Azalea can now be used as furnace fuel

Big Dripleaf Block is a platforming block in Lush Caves. Entities on top of the block will cause the block to tilt, and drop the entity

Small Dripleaf Block is a decorative block in Lush Caves. Bone-mealing it creates a Big Dripleaf Block

Bonemeal rooted dirt gives hanging roots below

World Generation

Generation range and build limits have been expanded by 64 blocks up and 64 blocks down, to a total range of 384 blocks

Underground features, structures, and caves generate all the way down to y -64

Advertisement

VR

The death screen is now visible when behind full-screen effects (on fire, standing in a portal, etc) in VR

Fixed translucent rendering of occluded UI elements, including when viewing menus near blocks

Item aliases do not show up in autocomplete for duplicate items but commands can still succeed if the user runs the command with aliases

Character

Steve pants no longer color the bottom of appearance’s feet when no footwear is equipped

Users in multiplayer games should no longer see other players using pieces on their appearance that they do not own as Steve

Changing skins while in split-screen should now properly save for all local users and update properly for remote users

Alex shirt no longer looks corrupted when equipped with different pants

“Hooray!” emote will now display in the emotes section if already owned (MCPE-111165)

Copper

Advertisement

Copper ore Block textures are oriented correctly (MCPE-116068)

Copper Ingots can now only be crafted from unoxidized copper blocks on the crafting table (MCPE-116091)

The block state ambiguity concerning the states dripstone_thickness and copper_oxidation is resolved (MCPE-116756)

Copper Blocks, Slabs, and Stairs are registered using separate BlockIDs (MCPE-116754)

Sound of walking/running on Copper blocks is no assigned to the ‘Players’ audio category

Waxed Copper blocks can now be cut in Stonecutter

Weathered Cut Copper Block cannot be cut into slabs in Stonecutter has been resolved

Crafting Slabs from Copper blocks in a Stonecutter will now yield two slabs

Copper Blocks, Stairs, and Slabs now have correct map colors

Copper Oxidation now using Random Tick to change state, parity with Java

It’s now possible to de-wax Copper using a furnace

Stonecutter can be used to get cut, slab, and stair variants using Copper Block or Cut Copper Block

Right-clicking on Copper while holding an Axe will de-wax copper, scraping off patina one step at a time

Waxed copper block variants cannot be de-waxed using furnaces or blast furnaces

Particles get emitted around Copper Block when:

Waxed by the player

Waxed by a dispenser

Waxing off by the player

Scraping off a patina layer

Hit by lightning

Lightning

Lightning strikes target entities and blocks in the same priority order as Java

Lightning Rods struck by lightning will decrement the oxidation age of nearby copper blocks

Leaves surrounded by blocks no longer turn opaque when a lightning rod is placed on top of them (MCPE-116256)

Lightning Rods no longer connect to fences or walls (MCPE-116150)

Lightning Rods are now waterloggable, which in turn solves a culling issue with water (MCPE-116541)

The lightning rod emits particles during a thunderstorm if there is nothing above it

Players can interact with other blocks when holding a Lightning Rod in hand (MCPE-116074)

Other Notable Changes

Advertisement

Sign Text is no longer invisible on older worlds (MCPE-119628)

Ink Sacs and Dyes now make sounds when used on signs (MCPE-117944)

Selecting featured offer on Profile Screen will properly redirect the user to a complete list of featured offers

Fixed non-guest split-screen players’ lost data on Xbox (MCPE-55815)

Made the sign-in button's text fit the button in Portuguese-BR

Use a lighter color for text in the Storage menu on the Settings screen

Fixed an issue where button textures were scaled wrong when applying resource packs

Enabled navigating to the back button using the only keyboard in some screens where it was not possible

Fixed bug where switching between profile causes all other previewed profiles to be overridden by the initial one /clear command will apply the correct “data” argument for the sapling item (MCPE-117889)

/clear command will no longer remove an additional item from the player’s off-hand slot (MCPE-116857)

Fixed a bug where if the view bobbing setting was disabled the player’s hand would still bob (MCPE-79380)

Fixed HudCursor not rendering inverted colors (MCPE-58826)

Piston and Sticky Piston are no longer appear black when Outline Selection is disabled (MCPE-53858)

Fixed fog in Nether biomes not rendering properly in some resource packs (MCPE-111680)

Glitchy lines are no longer visible on Signs with text (MCPE-110321)

Fixed barrier bug where non-full blocks were flashing due to barrier not writing the depth (MCPE-116767)

Non-persistent mobs no longer despawn immediately after loading into the Nether

Drowned will now swing their arm when throwing tridents

EULA links will no longer exclusively link to en-us locale

Fixed crash when entering a Nether Portal and throwing a Bottle o’ Enchanting at the same time (MCPE-114793)

These changes bring some exciting new features to Bedrock Edition Minecraft. With a full 1.17 update on the horizon for this year, players are on the edge of their seats to experience all the new features.