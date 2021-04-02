Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 patch notes: Full list of changes for Caves and Cliffs beta

Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 adds Axolotls and new Deepslate blocks to the game.
The Caves and Cliffs update is bringing many new blocks, biomes, and mobs. Minecraft beta testers can try out the new features by turning on experimental gameplay when creating a new world.
In this week's beta release, Bedrock players finally get to see the cute Axolotls in their habitat. Deepslate blocks, already available on Java Snapshots, now generate naturally below Y level 0 in Bedrock Edition. Stone blocks under Y level 0 are going to get replaced by these new blocks.
Readers can check out the complete list of changes in Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 below.
Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 patch notes
Axolotls
- Spawning - Axolotls will spawn underground, in water
- Tempting & Breeding - Holding a bucket of tropical fish will cause nearby Axolotls to follow the player on both land and water. Axolotls cannot be tamed, but they can be bred by feeding them buckets of tropical fish
- Attacking - Axolotls will attack fish, squid, drowned, and guardians!
- Colors - Axolotls come in various colors, all with an equal chance of spawning except for blue. Blue Axolotls have a small chance of spawning as a mutation when breeding two Axolotls
- Drying Out - Axolotls can survive on dry land for a few minutes. After that, they will start to dry out and take continuous damage until rehydrated
- Playing Dead - When taking damage, there is a chance that the Axolotl will play dead. While playing dead, the Axolotl will regenerate health, and mobs will be unable to target the Axolotl
- Combat Regeneration - When a player kills a mob that the Axolotl was attacking, they are rewarded with the regeneration effect, and their mining fatigue is removed if they have it
- Bucketing - Axolotls can be picked up with buckets, like fish in Minecraft.
Deepslate blocks
The following Deepslate blocks have been added to Minecraft:
- Deepslate
- Cobbled Deepslate
- Cobbled Deepslate Slab
- Cobbled Deepslate Stairs
- Cobbled Deepslate Wall
- Polished Deepslate
- Polished Deepslate Slab
- Polished Deepslate Stairs
- Polished Deepslate Wall
- Deepslate Tiles
- Deepslate Tile Slab
- Deepslate Tile Stairs
- Deepslate Tile Wall
- Deepslate Bricks
- Deepslate Brick Slab
- Deepslate Brick Stairs
- Deepslate Brick Wall
- Deepslate Lapis Ore
- Deepslate Iron Ore
- Deepslate Gold Ore
- Deepslate Redstone Ore
- Deepslate Diamond Ore
- Deepslate Coal Ore
- Deepslate Emerald Ore
- Deepslate Copper Ore
- Cracked Deepslate Tiles
- Cracked Deepslate Bricks
- Chiseled Deepslate
Generation
- Deepslate is generated in blobs below y = 16
- Ore is generated as usual. When it is generated where Deepslate has been generated, Deepslate ore is generated instead in Minecraft
Known issues
- Axolotls don't spawn naturally in the world
- Leads attached to Axolotls float too high above their heads
- Placing Glow lichen on all sides of a single block can cause a crash
Bug fixes and tweaks
General
- Improved underwater visibility in all sorts of water, water-filled caverns in particular
- Oxidized Copper Block variants can now be waxed!
- Tweaked which blocks can be placed on pointed dripstone to match Java Edition
- Pointed dripstone now correctly breaks when pushed by piston
- Dripstone and pointed dripstone now have correct sounds when walking/jumping on them
- Glow lichen is now under the nature category of the Creative inventory
- Lightning Rods now correctly activate Observers when struck by lightning
- Big dripleaf can now be waterlogged
- Big dripleaf now untilts correctly after getting hit by a projectile
- Small dripleaf can now also be placed on dirt, farmland, grass, moss block, and podzol as long as its stem is underwater
- Moss block now blocks water
- Ladder, vines, twisting vines, weeping vines, sweet berry bush, nether sprouts, and fire can now be placed on Moss blocks
- Spore Blossom correctly drop itself when broken with Shears
- Mobs can now pathfind across moss blocks
- Lush caves can now contain classic "jungle" vines
- Fixed a bug where the screen reader did not read the focused button on some screens
- Fixed a bug where English screen reader pronounced "A button" as "a button," now saying "Button A" instead
- Trident in Players' and Mobs' hands are now correctly positioned in all perspective modes
- Trident raising animation modified for first person to more closely match the previous version
- Water Buckets can now be used to pick up fish in Minecraft
Mobs
- Rabbits can now raid carrot crops
- Animals can no longer be fed infinitely until they are bred
