Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 patch notes: Full list of changes for Caves and Cliffs beta

Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 adds Axolotls and new Deepslate blocks to the game.

The Caves and Cliffs update is bringing many new blocks, biomes, and mobs. Minecraft beta testers can try out the new features by turning on experimental gameplay when creating a new world.

In this week's beta release, Bedrock players finally get to see the cute Axolotls in their habitat. Deepslate blocks, already available on Java Snapshots, now generate naturally below Y level 0 in Bedrock Edition. Stone blocks under Y level 0 are going to get replaced by these new blocks.

Readers can check out the complete list of changes in Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 below.

Minecraft beta 1.16.230.52 patch notes

Axolotls

Axolotls underwater (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Spawning - Axolotls will spawn underground, in water

Tempting & Breeding - Holding a bucket of tropical fish will cause nearby Axolotls to follow the player on both land and water. Axolotls cannot be tamed, but they can be bred by feeding them buckets of tropical fish

Attacking - Axolotls will attack fish, squid, drowned, and guardians!

Colors - Axolotls come in various colors, all with an equal chance of spawning except for blue. Blue Axolotls have a small chance of spawning as a mutation when breeding two Axolotls

Drying Out - Axolotls can survive on dry land for a few minutes. After that, they will start to dry out and take continuous damage until rehydrated

Playing Dead - When taking damage, there is a chance that the Axolotl will play dead. While playing dead, the Axolotl will regenerate health, and mobs will be unable to target the Axolotl

Combat Regeneration - When a player kills a mob that the Axolotl was attacking, they are rewarded with the regeneration effect, and their mining fatigue is removed if they have it

Bucketing - Axolotls can be picked up with buckets, like fish in Minecraft.

Deepslate blocks

Different variants of Deepslates (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The following Deepslate blocks have been added to Minecraft:

Deepslate

Cobbled Deepslate

Cobbled Deepslate Slab

Cobbled Deepslate Stairs

Cobbled Deepslate Wall

Polished Deepslate

Polished Deepslate Slab

Polished Deepslate Stairs

Polished Deepslate Wall

Deepslate Tiles

Deepslate Tile Slab

Deepslate Tile Stairs

Deepslate Tile Wall

Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate Brick Slab

Deepslate Brick Stairs

Deepslate Brick Wall

Deepslate Lapis Ore

Deepslate Iron Ore

Deepslate Gold Ore

Deepslate Redstone Ore

Deepslate Diamond Ore

Deepslate Coal Ore

Deepslate Emerald Ore

Deepslate Copper Ore

Cracked Deepslate Tiles

Cracked Deepslate Bricks

Chiseled Deepslate

Generation

Deepslate is generated in blobs below y = 16

Ore is generated as usual. When it is generated where Deepslate has been generated, Deepslate ore is generated instead in Minecraft

Known issues

Axolotls don't spawn naturally in the world

Leads attached to Axolotls float too high above their heads

Placing Glow lichen on all sides of a single block can cause a crash

Bug fixes and tweaks

A lot of quality of life changes have also been made in the game (Image via Minecraft.net)

General

Improved underwater visibility in all sorts of water, water-filled caverns in particular

Oxidized Copper Block variants can now be waxed!

Tweaked which blocks can be placed on pointed dripstone to match Java Edition

Pointed dripstone now correctly breaks when pushed by piston

Dripstone and pointed dripstone now have correct sounds when walking/jumping on them

Glow lichen is now under the nature category of the Creative inventory

Lightning Rods now correctly activate Observers when struck by lightning

Big dripleaf can now be waterlogged

Big dripleaf now untilts correctly after getting hit by a projectile

Small dripleaf can now also be placed on dirt, farmland, grass, moss block, and podzol as long as its stem is underwater

Moss block now blocks water

Ladder, vines, twisting vines, weeping vines, sweet berry bush, nether sprouts, and fire can now be placed on Moss blocks

Spore Blossom correctly drop itself when broken with Shears

Mobs can now pathfind across moss blocks

Lush caves can now contain classic "jungle" vines

Fixed a bug where the screen reader did not read the focused button on some screens

Fixed a bug where English screen reader pronounced "A button" as "a button," now saying "Button A" instead

Trident in Players' and Mobs' hands are now correctly positioned in all perspective modes

Trident raising animation modified for first person to more closely match the previous version

Water Buckets can now be used to pick up fish in Minecraft

Mobs

Rabbits can now raid carrot crops

Animals can no longer be fed infinitely until they are bred

Source: Minecraft official site