Minecraft BlazeandCave's Advancements datapack: How to install, best challenges, and more

In Minecraft, the player's imagination is the only limit when it comes to what can be achieved. The game's most played mode, survival mode, requires the player to fight against monsters and farm enough food while striving to bring their dream projects to life. Java Edition comes with a set of challenges called advancements, completing some of which rewards the player with experience points.

Although the game already has many challenging advancements, they may not be sufficient for experienced players. To address this, BlazeandCave's advancement datapack was released, which introduces additional advancements.

Guide to BlazeandCave's Advancement Minecraft data pack

The BlazeandCave's Advancement datapack, as the name suggests, includes a multitude of advancements beyond what the vanilla game offers. This pack introduces over a thousand advancements, comprising both easy and challenging ones.

How to install

The best part about this data pack is that players who want to complete all advancements do not have to miss out on the latest vanilla features, as it has already been updated for version 1.20.1.

Follow these steps to install any datapack in the latest version of Minecraft Java Edition:

Step 1: Download a data pack that works with the version of Minecraft you're playing.

Step 2: To access your Minecraft files, press the Windows key and R at the same time. This will open the Run dialog box. Type "%appdata%/.minecraft/saves" and press Enter. You'll see a file explorer window showing all your single-player world files.

Step 3: Find the folder for the specific world where you want to add the data pack.

Step 4: Inside that, look for the "data packs" folder. Move the downloaded .zip file of the data pack into this folder.

Once the file has been moved, players can launch the game and load the same world. The features of the data pack will automatically be active without needing to enable anything in the game. It is worth noting that it will only work in the specific world to which it was added.

Best challenges in the BlazeandCave's advancements data pack

Out of the thousand new advancements that this data pack adds, here are some of the most fun to unlock and challenging advancements:

The Undead Cavalry: Ride a Skeleton Horse.

Ew Ew Ew: Kill a spider.

Plane Walker: Kill an enderman in all three dimensions.

Night Runner: Defeat all kinds of mobs found during the night in the Overworld.

Washing Machine: Clean leather armor, a banner, and a shulker box using a cauldron.

Spring in your step: Unlocked when the player jumps a hundred times.

Who Needs Boats?: Ride a kilometer on a strider.

Kill or be Killed: Defeat 25000 mobs.

XP Grinder: Reach xp level 300.

Pig Fishing Tournament: Pull a pig using a fishing rod.

Expelliarmus!: Hit a mob with a stick.

Loser!: Within ten seconds, die twice.

Smooth Operator: Unlocked upon stepping on ice.

Justice: Kill each type of pillager with a single crossbow arrow.

To view the advancements that have already been completed, press "L."

BlazeandCave's advancements will have its own dedicated tab in the advancements screen. This is also where players can discover the next unlockable advancements.