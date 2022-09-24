What time does Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25 start?

Minecraft Championship, or MCC for short, is a famed multiplayer event that occurs frequently and pits many of the community’s largest and most well-known players, such as Dream, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, and CaptainSparklez, against each other in team-based minigames to achieve victory.

MCC 25 is the latest iteration of these events, with various details about it slowly being revealed on Twitter over the last few weeks. Given below is the date and time when MCC 25 will take place, provided alongside the different ways in which fans can tune in.

Minecraft Championship 25: Date and time

Minecraft Championship 25 is scheduled to go live on Saturday, September 24

Minecraft Championship 25 is scheduled to go live on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 pm BST (British Standard Time). Given that it is a weekend, the highly anticipated event will likely have fans tuning in from all over the world.

The official Minecraft Championship Twitter account is another excellent source for the event's timetables. Being listed in the bio instead of a specific tweet allows potential viewers to access the information quickly should they need it, rather than having a tweet lost down their timeline.

Where and how to watch

The MCC.live website for Minecraft Championship 25 (Image via Noxcrew)

Minecraft Championship is a unique event because there is no centralized Twitch stream to access the event. Instead, every single player will be streaming through their respective channels. This allows viewers to jump between different perspectives and understand the strategy of a particular team as and when it unfolds.

Viewers can also access the MCC.live website to hop onto the event quickly. This is an aggregate website with the names and streaming platform links of all players in the event. Furthermore, the site lists all of the participants, distinctly categorized by the team that they are on. Each player is listed alongside their profile picture, with their name being hyperlinked to their Twitch page (or YouTube channel) that automatically opens the stream in a new tab.

The MCC.live website also contains a timer, which displays the amount of time left until MCC 25 begins. This makes it easy for viewers to see how long it will be before the event begins instead of manually converting it based on their time zone.

Fortunately, accessing the MCC.Live website is not compulsory for viewing the event. Due to the fact that each player's perspective is streamed online, if players are already following the account of a content creator they plan to watch during the event, it makes more sense to watch their stream directly instead of using Noxcrew's MCC.Live web page.

Readers are advised to browse through the different teams as well as various fun minigames scheduled. Getting acquainted with the participants will help with immersion, and viewers can potentially pick different perspectives based on an individual player's skill set and upcoming games.

For example, viewers might want to switch over to Illumina's perspective for parkour-based games due to his incredible parkour ability, but switch back over to Sapnap during PvP-oriented minigames as he is one of the best PvP players in the entire roster for MCC 25.

