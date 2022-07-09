Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23: All the teams announced

The official Twitter handle of the Minecraft Championship recently announced all the teams that will be competing against each other at the MCC 23 tournament. The Noxcrew team is hosting yet another Minecraft Championship (MCC) this month, and in this event, loads of content creators and streamers will tussle against each other for the crown.

The Minecraft Championship, also known as MCC, is a tournament in which 40 content creators form 10 teams of four players each and play against each other in several custom-made minigames inside the sandbox title. The rankings are based on points and the two teams with the highest points go into the finals. This event is always a delight for the fans as they get to see their favorite content creators play against each other.

All the teams announced for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23

Team names and members

Similar to previous tournaments, this one will also host 10 teams, each containing four participants. This month, nearly all of the favorites in the tournament like Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and more are present and will go against each other. Here is the full list of all 40 content creators and streamers divided into 10 teams for the Minecraft Championship 23:

Red Rabbits

TommyInnit

Seapeekay

Crankgameplays

Shubble

Orange Ocelot

Quig

InTheLittleWood

Eret

F1nn5ter

Yellow Yaks

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

ElainaExe

vGumiho

Lime Llamas

Illumina

Solidarity

GoodTimesWithScar

Cubfan

Green Geckos

Dream

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

ConnorEatsPants

Cyan Coyotes

jojosolos

FalseSymmetry

PearlescentMoon

Smajor

Aqua Axolotls

Punz

BadBoyHalo

Sylvee

Snifferish

Blue Bats

SB737

Sneegsnag

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Purple Pandas

PeteZahHutt

Ph1LzA

Smallishbeans

Gee Nelly

Pink Parrots

WilburSoot

Ranboo

Aimsey

Blushi

When will the Minecraft Championship 23 commence?

A few days after the end of the MCC 22 tournament, the official Twitter handle of the event announced the date for the next tournament. With every new date announcement, thousands of fans flood social media platforms to show their excitement for the event. The Minecraft Championship 23 will be held on July 23, 2022.

The event hosts also specify the exact time at which the tournament will commence. Similar to the previous tournaments, this one will also start at 8 pm BST. The time will vary depending on the different time zones; hence, viewers can simply calculate when the tournament will commence for them.

Where to watch the tournament

Since several famous Minecraft content creators and streamers participate in the championship, the event hosts usually do not officially stream the competition. Most of the participants stream their POV on their own YouTube or Twitch channels.

Streamers like TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, and more usually have tens of thousands of fans cheering for them. Other content creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound, who rarely stream, also hop on their Twitch channels and go live for the event. Fans can easily watch anyone by opening their streams and follow the tournament from different POVs of their favorite content creators.

