Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23: All the teams announced

Several famous streamers and content creators compete against each other in MCC (Image via @MCChampionship_ Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Jul 09, 2022 02:21 PM IST

The official Twitter handle of the Minecraft Championship recently announced all the teams that will be competing against each other at the MCC 23 tournament. The Noxcrew team is hosting yet another Minecraft Championship (MCC) this month, and in this event, loads of content creators and streamers will tussle against each other for the crown.

Those are your teams for MCC 23💖HITW is a bit like an island if you think about it...you'd have to think pretty hard but...🤔 https://t.co/MBfiL1OEko

The Minecraft Championship, also known as MCC, is a tournament in which 40 content creators form 10 teams of four players each and play against each other in several custom-made minigames inside the sandbox title. The rankings are based on points and the two teams with the highest points go into the finals. This event is always a delight for the fans as they get to see their favorite content creators play against each other.

All the teams announced for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23

Team names and members

Similar to previous tournaments, this one will also host 10 teams, each containing four participants. This month, nearly all of the favorites in the tournament like Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and more are present and will go against each other. Here is the full list of all 40 content creators and streamers divided into 10 teams for the Minecraft Championship 23:

Red Rabbits

👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑@tommyinnit @Seapeekay @CrankGameplays @shelbygraces Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/c9pcFTa1Fh
  • TommyInnit
  • Seapeekay
  • Crankgameplays
  • Shubble

Orange Ocelot

👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@Quig @InTheLittleWood @Eret @F1NN5TER Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/kfsK9FeAU3
  • Quig
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Eret
  • F1nn5ter

Yellow Yaks

👑 Announcing team Yellow Yaks 👑@sapnap @GeorgeNotFound @ElainaExe @vGumiho Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/BA2JjbjyHW
  • Sapnap
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • ElainaExe
  • vGumiho

Lime Llamas

👑 Announcing team Lime Llamas 👑@IlluminaHD @SolidarityCoUK @GTWScar @cubfan135 Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ODQkWV8grn
  • Illumina
  • Solidarity
  • GoodTimesWithScar
  • Cubfan

Green Geckos

👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Dream @FoolishGamers @TinaKitten @ConnorEatsPants Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/2ubWjXhkOL
  • Dream
  • Foolish Gamers
  • TinaKitten
  • ConnorEatsPants

Cyan Coyotes

👑 Announcing team Cyan Coyotes 👑@jojosoIos @falsesymmetry @PearlescentMoon @Smajor1995 Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/Zdwdd2aMdn
  • jojosolos
  • FalseSymmetry
  • PearlescentMoon
  • Smajor

Aqua Axolotls

👑 Announcing team Aqua Axolotls 👑@Punztw @BadBoyHalo @sylveemhm @snifferish Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ZXcZe1qHj0
  • Punz
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Sylvee
  • Snifferish

Blue Bats

Announcing team Blue Bats 👑@SB_737 @Sneegsnag @CaptainSparklez @KaraCorvus Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/019AwLDjau
  • SB737
  • Sneegsnag
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus

Purple Pandas

Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@PeteZahHutt @Ph1LzA @Smallishbeans @GeeNelly Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/TJ7VP3MakX
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Ph1LzA
  • Smallishbeans
  • Gee Nelly

Pink Parrots

👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@WilburSoot @Ranboosaysstuff @aimseytv @BlushiMC Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ILj5fxNPBG
  • WilburSoot
  • Ranboo
  • Aimsey
  • Blushi

When will the Minecraft Championship 23 commence?

The Decision Dome opens again on Saturday 23rd July for MCC 23👑Teams will be announced next week🏃 https://t.co/jQ1pIk8OQL

A few days after the end of the MCC 22 tournament, the official Twitter handle of the event announced the date for the next tournament. With every new date announcement, thousands of fans flood social media platforms to show their excitement for the event. The Minecraft Championship 23 will be held on July 23, 2022.

The event hosts also specify the exact time at which the tournament will commence. Similar to the previous tournaments, this one will also start at 8 pm BST. The time will vary depending on the different time zones; hence, viewers can simply calculate when the tournament will commence for them.

Where to watch the tournament

Since several famous Minecraft content creators and streamers participate in the championship, the event hosts usually do not officially stream the competition. Most of the participants stream their POV on their own YouTube or Twitch channels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Streamers like TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, and more usually have tens of thousands of fans cheering for them. Other content creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound, who rarely stream, also hop on their Twitch channels and go live for the event. Fans can easily watch anyone by opening their streams and follow the tournament from different POVs of their favorite content creators.

Comments

