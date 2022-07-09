Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23: All the teams announced

The official Twitter handle of the Minecraft Championship recently announced all the teams that will be competing against each other at the MCC 23 tournament. The Noxcrew team is hosting yet another Minecraft Championship (MCC) this month, and in this event, loads of content creators and streamers will tussle against each other for the crown.
The Minecraft Championship, also known as MCC, is a tournament in which 40 content creators form 10 teams of four players each and play against each other in several custom-made minigames inside the sandbox title. The rankings are based on points and the two teams with the highest points go into the finals. This event is always a delight for the fans as they get to see their favorite content creators play against each other.
All the teams announced for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23
Team names and members
Similar to previous tournaments, this one will also host 10 teams, each containing four participants. This month, nearly all of the favorites in the tournament like Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and more are present and will go against each other. Here is the full list of all 40 content creators and streamers divided into 10 teams for the Minecraft Championship 23:
Red Rabbits
- TommyInnit
- Seapeekay
- Crankgameplays
- Shubble
Orange Ocelot
- Quig
- InTheLittleWood
- Eret
- F1nn5ter
Yellow Yaks
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- ElainaExe
- vGumiho
Lime Llamas
- Illumina
- Solidarity
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Cubfan
Green Geckos
- Dream
- Foolish Gamers
- TinaKitten
- ConnorEatsPants
Cyan Coyotes
- jojosolos
- FalseSymmetry
- PearlescentMoon
- Smajor
Aqua Axolotls
- Punz
- BadBoyHalo
- Sylvee
- Snifferish
Blue Bats
- SB737
- Sneegsnag
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
Purple Pandas
- PeteZahHutt
- Ph1LzA
- Smallishbeans
- Gee Nelly
Pink Parrots
- WilburSoot
- Ranboo
- Aimsey
- Blushi
When will the Minecraft Championship 23 commence?
A few days after the end of the MCC 22 tournament, the official Twitter handle of the event announced the date for the next tournament. With every new date announcement, thousands of fans flood social media platforms to show their excitement for the event. The Minecraft Championship 23 will be held on July 23, 2022.
The event hosts also specify the exact time at which the tournament will commence. Similar to the previous tournaments, this one will also start at 8 pm BST. The time will vary depending on the different time zones; hence, viewers can simply calculate when the tournament will commence for them.
Where to watch the tournament
Since several famous Minecraft content creators and streamers participate in the championship, the event hosts usually do not officially stream the competition. Most of the participants stream their POV on their own YouTube or Twitch channels.
Streamers like TommyInnit, Ranboo, Wilbur Soot, and more usually have tens of thousands of fans cheering for them. Other content creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound, who rarely stream, also hop on their Twitch channels and go live for the event. Fans can easily watch anyone by opening their streams and follow the tournament from different POVs of their favorite content creators.