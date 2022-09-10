Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25: Second half of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship, also known as MCC, is a minigame tournament among content creators. The goal of the MCC is to bring together the most well-known names in the community to see which of the game’s players are truly the best of the best.

The first half of the teams were revealed on September 8, leaving Minecraft players in anticipation of who else might be making an appearance in MCC 25. The wait is over, and the second half of the teams and their rosters were revealed on September 9.

Noxcrew reveals the second half of teams competing in Minecraft Championship 25 on Twitter

Cyan Coyotes

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Cyan Coyotes



@HBomb94 @KaraCorvus @KryticZeuz @TubboLive





The Cyan Coyotes consists of Hbomb94, Tubbo, KaraCorvus, and KryticZeuz.

Hbomb94 runs a YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers and also runs a Twitch account with more than 715 thousand followers.

Tubbo has just over three million subscribers on YouTube and five million followers on Twitch.

KaraCorvus is a variety Twitch streamer and YouTuber with just over 211 thousand followers on Twitch and more than 50 thousand subscribers.

KryticZeuz streams a variety of games on their Twitch account, with a follower count of 46.7 thousand. They also have a YouTube channel where they upload a variety of content to 27 thousand subscribers.

Aqua Axolotls

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Aqua Axolotls



@burpled @Ranboosaysstuff @JackManifoldTV @snifferish





The Aqua Axolotls consists of Purpled, Ranboo, Jack Manifold, and Snifferish.

Purpled is a YouTuber with multiplayer Minecraft content, focusing mostly on Bedwars and PvP content. Their YouTube channel has more than 1.15 million subscribers.

Ranboo is mostly a Twitch streamer. They have more than four million Twitch followers and a decent following on their main YouTube channel and their VOD channel.

Jack Manifold is a Twitch streamer with nearly two million followers, though they also have a YouTube channel with 413 thousand subscribers.

Snifferish is a variety Twitch streamer with more than half a million followers. They also have a YouTube channel with more than 65 thousand subscribers, though this channel is mostly inactive.

Blue Bats

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Blue Bats



@IlluminaHD @falsesymmetry @ElainaExe @PearlescentMoon





The Blue Bats consist of Illumia, FalseSymmetry, ElainaExe, and PearlescentMoon.

Illumina runs a YouTube channel with 642 thousand subscribers and also runs a Twitch account with 356 thousand followers.

FalseSymmetry is a Minecraft streamer and YouTuber. They have 230 thousand followers on Twitch and 454 thousand subscribers on YouTube. They are well known for their participation on the popular HermitCraft server.

ElainaExe is a variety streamer who is just shy of 90 thousand followers. They also have a YouTube channel with around three thousand subscribers.

PearlescentMoon has a total of 212 followers on their Twitch account and also has a YouTube channel with 642 thousand subscribers. They are also a member of the popular HermitCraft server.

Purple Pandas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Purple Pandas



@froubery @theawesamdude @Eret @wispexe





This team consists of the players Fruitberries, Awesamdude, Eret, and Wisp.

Fruitberries runs a Twitch channel where they stream to 227 thousand followers, and also has a YouTube channel with just over 600 thousand subscribers.

Awesamdude is a streamer that streams under a variety of categories, including the Just Chatting category. They have 1.2 million followers on Twitch and 190 thousand subscribers on their YouTube account.

Eret is a British YouTuber and Twitch streamer. They play a variety of games on both platforms. Eret has 1.2 million followers on Twitch and 383 thousand subscribers on YouTube, but they do not upload to the YouTube channel very often.

Wisp is a Twitch streamer that does a variety of streams, including Just Chatting and reaction content. They have 235 thousand followers on Twitch and also have a Minecraft focused YouTube channel with 4.86 million subscribers.

Pink Parrots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Pink Parrots



@GrianMC @Ph1LzA @Smajor1995 @WilburSoot





This team consists of Grian, Philza, Smajor, and Wilbur Soot.

Grian is one of the most popular Minecraft players on YouTube, with 7.9 million subscribers. He is the second most popular member of the HermitCraft server, behind MumboJumbo. They have a Twitch account with 27 thousand followers, though they rarely, if ever, stream.

Philza is a hardcore Minecraft player with just over three million subscribers on YouTube, as well as just over four million followers on Twitch.

Smajor has a YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers and also streams on Twitch to 608 thousand followers. They are also one of the founding members of the MCC, making them a commonplace name in the MCC community.

Wilbur Soot is a Minecraft player who almost needs no introduction. With 6.3 million YouTube subscribers and 4.6 million Twitch followers, WilburSoot has seen incredible success on both major video platforms.

