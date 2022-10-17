Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26: Date, time, teams, and more

The Minecraft Championship is a popular competition where top Minecraft content creators team up to play different custom mini-games against each other. All 40 players are chosen and divided into 10 teams, with the top two teams going into the finals. Millions of fans flock to different livestreams to enjoy the tournament as it usually involves their favorite content creators.

This time, the Minecraft Championship returns with its 26th event. After a successful event in September, they are hosting yet another competition. Since it is a light-hearted competition, participants always enjoy the mini-games, no matter which position they are in.

Everything to know about Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26

Teams selected for Minecraft Championship 26

Typically, all 10 teams for the event were announced a few weeks before the event on the official MCC Twitter handle. This is one of the favorite aspects of the entire event as millions of fans get to know who has teamed up with who. Since the MCC hosts make the teams themselves, their reveal usually comes as a surprise to all.

LIke every other MCC, the roster is filled with many well-known names. Given below is the official list of all 10 teams and their rosters competing in the tournament:

Red Ravens

TommyInnit

CaptainSparklez

F1nn5ter

Jack Manifold

Orange Ocelots

TapL

BadBoyHalo

Skeppy

Spifey

Mustard Mummies

Sapnap

5up

Michaelmcchill

Gee Nelly

Lime Liches

cubfan135

InTheLittleWood

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

Green Goblins

Grian

Seapeekay

Smallishbeans

WilburSoot

Cyan Centipedes

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Krtzyy

Rygurocky

Aqua Abominations

Aimsey

HBomb94

Smajor

Sylvee

Blue Banshees

FoolishGamers

Punz

Tubbo

vGumiho

Violet Vampires

Fruitberries

Ph1LzA

Shubble

TheOrionSound

Fuchsia Frankensteins

Blushi

Purpled

Ranboo

Slimecicle

Date and time for the Minecraft Championship 26

Fans will get to see their favorite teams and content creators in action very soon since the tournament is only a few days away. A few weeks ago, the tournament's hosts announced that the Minecraft Championship 26 would be held on October 22 at 8:00 pm BST.

Fans in different time zones can simply take the BST timing and convert it based on their own time zone.

How to watch Minecraft Championship 26

When it comes to watching the competition, the hosts unfortunately do not stream it, but fans can watch the event through different content creators instead. In fact, the participants themselves will be streaming the championship on their own Twitch and YouTube channels.

Players can simply head to any one of these streams and watch their favorite team and content creators. Since the entire event is relatively creator-driven, this is a great way for participants to gather viewership. It also provides fans with the option to enjoy the competition from different perspectives and angles.

Special Halloween-themed map and other content

This month, fans will get a special Halloween-themed competition as most of the content creators will dress up in costumes while participating in the tournament. With teams being given special names and color codes, some members may even have special in-game skins planned out.

Additionally, the hosts have completely changed the look of the tournament server by adding plenty of Halloween-related features.

