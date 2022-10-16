Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26: Full list of competing teams announced

The Minecraft Championship is back again with their 26th event. After a successful event in September, they are hosting yet another competition. Millions of fans flock to different livestreams to watch the tournament since it consists of their favorite content creators.

In this event, 40 top Minecraft content creators are chosen and divided into 10 teams. All rosters play several custom-made mini-games on a server and gather points throughout the event. The top two teams head into the finals where one of them gets crowned the winner. Since it is a light-hearted competition, everyone just enjoys the mini-games, no matter which position they are in.

Full list of competing teams revealed for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26

List of all 10 teams for Minecraft Championship 26

Typically, all 10 teams for the event were announced a few days back on the official MCC Twitter handle. This is one of the favorite aspects of the entire event since millions of fans got to know who has teamed up with who. Since the MCC hosts make the teams themselves, their reveal came as a surprise to all fans.

LIke every other MCC, the roster is filled with known names. However, some of the top creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound will not be competing in this MCC.

1) Red Ravens

TommyInnit

CaptainSparklez

F1nn5ter

Jack Manifold

2) Orange Ocelots

TapL

BadBoyHalo

Skeppy

Spifey

3) Mustard Mummies

Sapnap

5up

Michaelmcchill

Gee Nelly

4) Lime Liches

cubfan135

InTheLittleWood

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

5) Green Goblins

Grian

Seapeekay

Smallishbeans

WilburSoot

6) Cyan Centipedes

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Krtzyy

Rygurocky

7) Aqua Abominations

Aimsey

HBomb94

Smajor

Sylvee

8) Blue Banshees

FoolishGamers

Punz

Tubbo

vGumiho

9) Violet Vampires

Fruitberries

Ph1LzA

Shubble

TheOrionSound

10) Fuchsia Frankensteins

Blushi

Purpled

Ranboo

Slimecicle

When and where to watch the Minecraft Championship 26?

The hosts of the competition kept their fans updated on everything through the official Twitter handle. A few weeks back, they announced that the Minecraft Championship 26 will be held on October 22 at 8 pm BST.

Fans living in different time zones can simply take the BST timing and convert it according to their location's time zone. They will have to wait for a while as the event is not due until next week.

When it comes to watching the competition, the hosts do not stream it, and fans can instead watch the event via different content creators. Most of the participants will be streaming the championship on their own Twitch and YouTube accounts.

Hence, players can simply head to any one of the streams and watch their favorite team and content creators. Since the entire event is somewhat creator-driven, this is a great way for everyone to gather viewership and fans. It also gives fans the chance to watch the competition from different perspectives and angles.

Special Halloween-themed map and other content

MCC Island @MCCisland_ 🦇 This is no trick, we've treated MCC Island to a spooktacular update! This is no trick, we've treated MCC Island to a spooktacular update! 🎃🦇 https://t.co/UoK4I4YwIc

This month's Minecraft Championship 26 will have a special Halloween-themed map and custom games. Content creators will also dress up specially for this event to entertain their fans even more. As different teams have been given special names and color codes, some members will even have special in-game skins planned.

