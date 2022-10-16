Create

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26: Full list of competing teams announced

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Oct 16, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Last year's Minecraft Championship was won by Green Geckos (Image via Twitter/@MCChampionship_)

The Minecraft Championship is back again with their 26th event. After a successful event in September, they are hosting yet another competition. Millions of fans flock to different livestreams to watch the tournament since it consists of their favorite content creators.

In this event, 40 top Minecraft content creators are chosen and divided into 10 teams. All rosters play several custom-made mini-games on a server and gather points throughout the event. The top two teams head into the finals where one of them gets crowned the winner. Since it is a light-hearted competition, everyone just enjoys the mini-games, no matter which position they are in.

Full list of competing teams revealed for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26

List of all 10 teams for Minecraft Championship 26

Typically, all 10 teams for the event were announced a few days back on the official MCC Twitter handle. This is one of the favorite aspects of the entire event since millions of fans got to know who has teamed up with who. Since the MCC hosts make the teams themselves, their reveal came as a surprise to all fans.

LIke every other MCC, the roster is filled with known names. However, some of the top creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound will not be competing in this MCC.

1) Red Ravens

👑 Announcing team Red Ravens 👑@tommyinnit @CaptainSparklez @F1NN5TER @JackManifoldTVWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/kyFmBsApeD
  • TommyInnit
  • CaptainSparklez
  • F1nn5ter
  • Jack Manifold

2) Orange Ocelots

👑 Announcing team Orange Oozes 👑@TapLHarV @BadBoyHalo @Skeppy @SpifeyyWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/fGAQw2l7YR
  • TapL
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Skeppy
  • Spifey

3) Mustard Mummies

👑 Announcing team Mustard Mummies 👑@sapnap @5uppps @Michaelmcchill @GeeNellyWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/tiKmMGvp0L
  • Sapnap
  • 5up
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Gee Nelly

4) Lime Liches

👑 Announcing team Lime Liches 👑@cubfan135 @InTheLittleWood @PeteZahHutt @SolidarityCoUKWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/YeR0hZZKvj
  • cubfan135
  • InTheLittleWood
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Solidarity

5) Green Goblins

👑 Announcing team Green Goblins 👑@GrianMC @Seapeekay @Smallishbeans @WilburSootWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/bU7Jn7Qnq8
  • Grian
  • Seapeekay
  • Smallishbeans
  • WilburSoot

6) Cyan Centipedes

👑 Announcing team Cyan Centipedes 👑@KaraCorvus @Krinios @Krtzyy @RyguyrockyWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/o3S8W8hXdj
  • KaraCorvus
  • Krinios
  • Krtzyy
  • Rygurocky

7) Aqua Abominations

👑 Announcing team Aqua Abominations 👑@aimseytv @HBomb94 @Smajor1995 @sylveemhmWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/7pvX0wYHlA
  • Aimsey
  • HBomb94
  • Smajor
  • Sylvee

8) Blue Banshees

👑 Announcing team Blue Banshees 👑@FoolishGamers @Punztw @TubboLive @vGumihoWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/2RiPOmW8An
  • FoolishGamers
  • Punz
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

9) Violet Vampires

👑 Announcing team Violet Vampires 👑@froubery @Ph1LzA @shelbygraces @TheOrionSoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/Qwpn3BNbue
  • Fruitberries
  • Ph1LzA
  • Shubble
  • TheOrionSound

10) Fuchsia Frankensteins

👑 Announcing team Fuchsia Frankensteins 👑@BlushiMC @burpled @Ranboosaysstuff @SlimecicleWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 22nd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gZWjEC6A1p
  • Blushi
  • Purpled
  • Ranboo
  • Slimecicle

When and where to watch the Minecraft Championship 26?

Something wicked this way comes... 🦇Get ready for a spooktacular MCC 26 on October 22nd! 🎃👑

The hosts of the competition kept their fans updated on everything through the official Twitter handle. A few weeks back, they announced that the Minecraft Championship 26 will be held on October 22 at 8 pm BST.

Fans living in different time zones can simply take the BST timing and convert it according to their location's time zone. They will have to wait for a while as the event is not due until next week.

Faster than a Bat out of Hell, that's the MCC 26 teams! 🦇With speed like this, MCC will be here in no time!! 💨🔥 https://t.co/Hdt8h6nY2D

When it comes to watching the competition, the hosts do not stream it, and fans can instead watch the event via different content creators. Most of the participants will be streaming the championship on their own Twitch and YouTube accounts.

Hence, players can simply head to any one of the streams and watch their favorite team and content creators. Since the entire event is somewhat creator-driven, this is a great way for everyone to gather viewership and fans. It also gives fans the chance to watch the competition from different perspectives and angles.

Special Halloween-themed map and other content

This is no trick, we've treated MCC Island to a spooktacular update! 🎃🦇 https://t.co/UoK4I4YwIc

This month's Minecraft Championship 26 will have a special Halloween-themed map and custom games. Content creators will also dress up specially for this event to entertain their fans even more. As different teams have been given special names and color codes, some members will even have special in-game skins planned.

