Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs: Date, time, and where to watch

Fans of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 are in for a treat, as a new variant of the tournament is coming this time around.

MCC 27 Underdogs is a special version of the Minecraft Championship. It will feature teams of players who have not won the MCC before.

Victories during the event will not count towards the player's overall win count in the "real" version of the MCC. However, the tournament is sure to be an exciting and refreshing take on the traditional MCC makeup.

How to catch all of the excitement of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs

After recently experiencing a special and spooky version of MCC, fans won't have to wait much longer for the latest iteration of the tournament.

During the Halloween season, fans were treated to a special Halloween-themed version of the event. It featured updated and spooky team name changes, as well as a reimagining of the tournament complete with Trick-or-Treating.

The Underdogs event is set to take place much sooner than it normally occurs this month. For this reason, fans of the series will want to make sure they set aside time on their schedule to watch it.

When will the MCC 27 Underdogs event take place, and where can fans watch it?

Those who want to watch the MCC 27 Underdogs event can do so on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:00 pm GMT. The event is one that fans won't want to miss, so they can set their reminders for this upcoming weekend.

One of the best parts about the Minecraft Championship is that players can watch it for free in multiple places.

Fans can find the official MCC 27 Underdogs livestream on the Minecraft Championship Twitch channel. They can also check out their favorite streamers' YouTube and Twitch channels, as many of them will be streaming the event.

What special events will be featured in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs?

In previous MCC events, participants would play mini-games that tested their combat prowess through speed, agility, PvP, and even their wits. Each game is designed to push players to their limits and determine who can come out on top as the best Underdog team.

This time around, fans can look forward to the return of an old favorite to the minigame list: Parkour Warrior.

In this fast-paced game of jumping skills and time management, participants must race to complete jumping puzzles with bonus objectives off to the side. Finishing the course will give their entire team a boost, but so will grabbing those extra bonus coins.

Cheer on your favorite team this weekend for MCC 27 Underdogs

Fans will be able to cheer on their teams as they work their way to victory during the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs on November 12, 2022.

With so many great players participating, fans will be on the edge of their seats throughout this exciting competition.

