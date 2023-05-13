Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31: Date, time, teams, members, and more

The Minecraft Championship has rapidly gained notoriety in the gaming world for its captivating and competitive nature. Frequently referred to by its acronym MCC, this unique tournament sets a virtual stage where renowned Minecraft content creators pit their skills against each other in an array of exhilarating mini-games. The aim? To win the championship and earn the bragging rights that come with it.

Organized by Smajor1995 and Noxcrew, MCC has been a regular feature in the Minecraft community since it was first held on November 17, 2019. The championship successfully wrapped up its second season on May 29, 2021, and is currently making waves in its third season, which commenced on March 18, 2023.

As the anticipation mounts for the 31st event of this beloved Minecraft Championship, we delve into the details of what to expect. From the key elements of gameplay, the riveting team line-ups, and the trivia surrounding this grand event to the all-important date and time, we've got you covered. Let's dive in and explore what MCC 31 has in store for Minecraft enthusiasts around the globe.

All players need to know about Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31

MCC events are always a spectacle, with 10 teams of four players each battling it out in a series of eight different mini-games. These mini-games test a range of Minecraft skills, including combat, parkour, survival, and teamwork.

As the event progresses, the stakes get higher with the value of the mini-games increasing. The finale is a showdown between the two teams with the most coins, with the ultimate winner decided in a tense game of Dodgebolt.

The Decision Dome

The Decision Dome is where the action starts. Here, players vote for the mini-game they want to play, casting their votes by throwing eggs into the Decision Dome dial.

Power-ups are given randomly to teams, especially the one in last place, giving them a chance to influence the dial. The first round of voting is devoid of power-ups, but the fifth round depends on an audience poll on Twitter.

Mini-games

The event offers a variety of mini-games that test individual and team skills in Minecraft. Players earn coins for their team in each mini-game, and these accumulate over the event, determining the team's overall standing. As the event progresses, the multiplier for coins increases from 1.0x to 3.0x.

Dodgebolt

The climactic finale of the MCC event is the Dodgebolt round, where the top two teams compete in a 4v4 archery game. This best-of-five game determines the overall event winners.

Teams

The upcoming MCC 31 sees the return of many fan-favorite teams. Each team consists of four players. Here's the line-up:

Red Rabbits:

The Red Rabbits for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: jojosolos, Shadoune666, Crisgreen, Conterstine

Orange Ocelots:

The Orange Ocelots for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Mythical Sausage, FireBreathMan, Kara Corvus, Seapeekay

Yellow Yaks:

The Yellow Yaks for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: CaptainSparklez, fruitberries, GoodTimesWithScar, Smajor1995

Lime Llamas:

The Lime Llamas for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, JackManifoldTV, Michaelmcchill

Green Geckos:

The Green Geckos for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Purpled, Snifferish, VelvetIsCake, Wallibear

Cyan Coyotes:

The Cyan Coyotes for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: aimsey, bekyamon, Ph1LzA, PeteZahHutt

Aqua Axolotls:

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: AntVenom, 5up, Krtzyy, Ryguyrocky

Blue Bats:

The Blue Bats for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: cubfan135, HBomb94, Krinios, Eret

Purple Pandas:

The Purple Pandas for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: ElainaExe, KryticZeuz, Punz, Sneegsnag

Pink Parrots:

The Pink Parrots for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: BadBoyHalo, Illumina, Skeppy, vGumiho

Win prizes

Winning the MCC event is not just about bragging rights. Each member of the victorious team receives an MCC coin as a trophy. A player can win only one coin per season, with a maximum of two coins in both Season 1 and Season 2. Upon reaching five wins, players receive a gold medal to commemorate their victory.

Date and time

The Minecraft Championship 31 is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2023, at 8:00 pm BST. So, mark your calendars, and get ready for another thrilling installment of Minecraft's most intense competition.

Tune in on May 20 to watch the MCC 31

For more information on the MCC, past events, game details, and to keep up with all the latest updates, you can refer to the official MCC website and Twitter page. Additionally, you can watch the tournament live on each participant's individual streaming platforms, where they will be showcasing their own perspectives of the competition.

In conclusion, the Minecraft Championship 31 promises to be an exhilarating event. With a diverse range of teams and a collection of exciting mini-games, viewers and participants alike can look forward to a memorable experience. So gear up, pick your favorite team, and get ready for the exciting spectacle that is MCC 31. May the best team win!

