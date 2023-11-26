Minecraft Championship (MCC) 35: List of all competing teams and players announced 

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 35 was announced by the organizers at NoxCrew on November 20, 2023, and stands to be the final canon event for the tournament in the 2023 calendar year. A few days after the event's announcement, NoxCrew followed up with the full slate of players and their team assignments. The competitors are locked in, and the minigames should be announced soon.

This canon event holds very few surprises when it comes to participants, as each competitor for Minecraft Championship 35 is a returning member from previous canon events. Still, their new team alignments should be a reason for excitement among fans all the same. All 40 players are ready to go, but it doesn't hurt to examine the full team lineups before the championship begins.

Every player and team confirmed for Minecraft Championship 35

As noted previously, watchers won't find too many curveballs when taking a look at the current team listings. The fan favorites from recent Minecraft Championships have returned, albeit with altered team alignments to ensure competitive balance for whichever minigames are selected by Noxcrew.

The current state of the announced teams is as follows, barring any last-second changes by the players:

Red Reindeer - Michaelmcchill, VelvetIsCake, Sapnap, CaptainSparklez

Ginger Breadmen - GoodTimesWithScar, bekyamon, FireBreathMan, OwengeJuice

Yellow Yetis - Eret, FalseSymmetry, Purpled, Ryguyrocky

Mint Mistletoes - vGumiho, HBomb94, Krinios, InTheLittleWood

Emerald Elves - awesamdude, GizzyGazza, Punz, Smallishbeans

Teal Turkeys - SolidarityGaming, cubfan135, jojosolos, Smajor1995

Cerulean Candy Canes - AntVenom, Seapeekay, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound

Sapphire Santas - KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner

Purple Penguins - TapL, PeteZahHutt, Sneegsnag, Kara Corvus

Pink Presents - Wallibear, Shubble, hannahxxrose, Krtzyy

All team announcements, as is Minecraft Championship tradition, were made over a two-day span from November 23-24. Additionally, NoxCrew released a fan poll asking watchers which team they believed would win the final tournament of 2023, with the Teal Turkeys taking the poll at 35.2% of all votes cast.

However, only time will tell which team ends up taking the MCC 35 champion title. Since the event is earmarked for December 9, 2023, there are still a few weeks for NoxCrew to finalize the championship's minigames. A final round of Dodgebolt between the first- and second-place teams is likely a given, but the winter-themed minigames should be pretty definitive.

The winter theme could be quite crucial for this Minecraft Championship. In addition to switching the theme of the teams for this event, the winter season should factor heavily into the minigame selection. This may force some competitors to practice game modes they may not typically train for, which will certainly raise the stakes to an extent.

Be that as it may, every competitor in this Minecraft Championship has established themselves in previous outings. There's little doubt that each player will be up to the challenge regardless of which set of minigames NoxCrew decides to implement. However, the final result will only be determined on December 9.