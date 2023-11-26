Minecraft Championship (MCC) 35: Teams, date, timings, where to watch, and more 

The stage for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 35 is nearly set, with the participants and airdate announced for the final canon tournament outing of 2023. NoxCrew announced the event on November 20, 2023, and proceeded over November 23-24 to confirm the players competing in the last minigame-filled championship of the year.

Plenty of competitors from previous Minecraft Championship outings will be returning, and NoxCrew also confirmed a final airdate for the event. The minigames are still being finalized, but they'll likely take on a winter theme like the teams for MCC 35. With a few weeks until the big day, now isn't a bad time for fans to look at what is known about the tournament.

All confirmed details for Minecraft Championship 35

Broadcast date

According to NoxCrew, Minecraft Championship 35 will take place on December 9, 2023, at 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time. This keeps largely in line with recent canon MCC outings, taking place on a weekend and at a reasonably late time to ensure that watchers can enjoy the tournament when they potentially have availability.

Which playersor teams are participating in MCC 35?

Keeping with most Minecraft Championship conventions, the tournament will be undertaken by ten teams of four players each. The lineups have been shuffled to ensure competitive balance and are also taking on a winter theme for this tournament due to its December airdate.

As of November 24, 2023, NoxCrew has confirmed the following players and teams for MCC 35:

Red Reindeer - Michaelmcchill, VelvetIsCake, Sapnap, CaptainSparklez

- Michaelmcchill, VelvetIsCake, Sapnap, CaptainSparklez Ginger Breadmen - GoodTimesWithScar, bekyamon, FireBreathMan, OwengeJuice

- GoodTimesWithScar, bekyamon, FireBreathMan, OwengeJuice Yellow Yetis - Eret, FalseSymmetry, Purpled, Ryguyrocky

- Eret, FalseSymmetry, Purpled, Ryguyrocky Mint Mistletoes - vGumiho, HBomb94, Krinios, InTheLittleWood

- vGumiho, HBomb94, Krinios, InTheLittleWood Emerald Elves - awesamdude, GizzyGazza, Punz, Smallishbeans

- awesamdude, GizzyGazza, Punz, Smallishbeans Teal Turkeys - SolidarityGaming, cubfan135, jojosolos, Smajor1995

- SolidarityGaming, cubfan135, jojosolos, Smajor1995 Cerulean Candy Canes - AntVenom, Seapeekay, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound

- AntVenom, Seapeekay, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound Sapphire Santas - KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner

- KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner Purple Penguins - TapL, PeteZahHutt, Sneegsnag, Kara Corvus

- TapL, PeteZahHutt, Sneegsnag, Kara Corvus Pink Presents - Wallibear, Shubble, hannahxxrose, Krtzyy

Where can fans watch MCC 35?

Fans can catch all the Minecraft Championship action from multiple social media channels (Image via NoxCrew/Twitch)

For prospective watchers who haven't tuned into a Minecraft Championship before, they can do so through a few methods. The primary option is to check out TheNoxcrew on Twitch, where the admin POV of the tournament will take place. This provides the full scope of gameplay enjoyment across all ten teams. The channel will also provide VOD access after the event concludes.

The alternative is to check out the Twitch or YouTube channels of the competitors themselves, who will be broadcasting their personal POVs of the tournament during gameplay. This may not be ideal for fans who wish to watch all of the action across multiple teams, but it's the perfect solution for those who enjoy the perspective of their favorite Minecraft content creator.

Which minigames will be featured in MCC 35?

With the December 9 air date quickly approaching, it should only be a matter of days before NoxCrew confirms the lineup of minigames for MCC 35. This follows MCC tradition, as the minigames tend to be announced right before the event takes place. However, watchers should be on the lookout for winter-themed minigames to match the festive aesthetic of the competing teams.