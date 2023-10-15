Twitch Minecraft rewards: Everything you need to know 

Minecraft has continued gaining traction despite being a game dating before 2010. The game's popularity can be credited to various content creators and social media platforms that have kept the game alive in its glory. Platforms like YouTube and Twitch have been especially popular modes used for streaming this game, allowing the community to connect with it easily.

Platforms like Twitch have also provided Minecraft rewards, which players can definitely benefit from. Let us understand what Twitch Minecraft Rewards are.

Everything You Need to Know about Twitch Minecraft Rewards

What are Twitch Rewards?

Twitch is a popular streaming platform from where players can get access to Twitch Minecraft Rewards. It comprises in-game items or perks that can be acquired by watching Minecraft streamers.

These items can range from skins, clothes, or modifications to tools and weapons. Twitch rewards are broadly classified into two categories: Twitch Drops and Channel Point rewards.

Twitch Drops are rewards granted to players who view a particular streamer for a given amount of time or complete certain requisites like subscribing to their channel. Mostly, these rewards are available only for a particular time period.

Channel Point rewards, on the other hand, are perks granted directly by a streamer to their viewers. Individuals can earn Channel Points by tuning into the live stream and interacting with streamers and their mods.

Redeem codes to gain access to Twitch Drops for Minecraft (Image via YouTube/ECKOSOLDIER)

To gain access to these rewards, make sure you have a Twitch account, which is linked to your Microsoft account. This can be done using either the Twitch website or the Launcher. Once the accounts are linked, viewers can start earning prizes by watching livestreams on Twitch.

For acquiring these Twitch rewards, fans need to tune into Minecraft streams on Twitch. The more time you spend watching, the more incentives you'll earn. Also, make sure to follow and subscribe to your favorite streams and streamers. This will give you access to unique awards and other privileges.

Moreover, you can participate in the streamer's chat on Twitch since many streamers give out awards to viewers who are engaged in conversation via chats. Keep an eye out for Twitch Drops and Channel Point rewards since new content is featured all the time.

The New Minecraft Live Frog & Cherry Grove character creator items

Since players are excited to tune into the Live event, certain new items have recently been featured that one can redeem from Twitch Drops. These new items are the Frog and Cherry Grove character creator items, available only to players on the Bedrock Edition.

To gain access to these items, all you need to do is tune into Minecraft livestreams. The items in question are a beautiful Frog outfit and a Frog outfit with a Cherry Grove particle effect. Various streamers will be giving out these items as Twitch rewards, which are linked to promoting the Live event.

Players raising skepticism over recent Twitch Drops (Image via Reddit)

The community was slightly surprised as Redditors recently raised concerns about these rewards, questioning their credibility. However, it was later confirmed that these rewards are completely legitimate; all it requires is a Microsoft account.

These recent Twitch rewards seem to have boosted the aura around the Live event, scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2023. With excitement running high among the steamers and the community, now is a good time to redeem these rewards and experience the game from an enhanced perspective.