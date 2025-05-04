Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas, the first event of the popular games created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, has come to an end. The action-packed event witnessed 40 of the most popular Minecraft gamers and streamers battle it out to collect the most coins and emerge victorious in Dodgebolt, the endgame.
Here are the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas winners, final standings, and more.
Who are the winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
The Purple Pandas reigned supreme in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas, claiming the victor's crown by defeating the Cyan Coyotes in the final game of Dodgebolt. The team, comprising CaptainPuffy, FireBreathMan, Krinios, and Snifferish, tactfully played the final game, defeating opponents and being the last ones standing.
With the Purple Pandas in the lead with 21436 coins, they were followed by Cyan Coyotes and Green Geckos in second and third place, with 20681 and 19750 coins respectively. Despite being in the lead during Sands of Time, the Pandas overperformed in TGTTOSAWAF to get the lead ahead of the final game.
The finale saw members of both teams participate in Dodgebolt, where they fired arrows at each other with the hopes of eliminating the opposition and being the last team standing. Despite fighting on equal footing and getting a score of 2 each, the Purple Pandas emerged victorious in the final round and became the winners of the Blank Canvas.
Final Standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas
The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas featured an array of rounds where different teams competed to get the most coins and qualify for Dodgebolt, the final round.
Here is the number of coins collected by each team in the MCC Blank Canvas:
- Purple Pandas – 21436 coins
- Cyan Coyotes – 20681 coins
- Green Geckos – 19750 coins
- Red Rabbits – 17589 coins
- Yellow Yaks – 17158 coins
- Aqua Axolotls – 16557 coins
- Orange Ocelots – 15862 coins
- Lime Llamas – 15729 coins
- Blue Bats – 13476 coins
- Pink Parrots – 8000 coins
Also read: This weird Minecraft bug has been in the game for nearly 13 years
Top 10 players in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Party
The Top 10 players in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Party are decided based on the number of coins that are collected by each team across all the game modes.
Here are the top 10 point scorers in the championship:
- FireBreathMan – 4249 coins
- Purpled – 3837 coins
- Antfrost – 3418 coins
- Feinberg – 2900 coins
- Krtzy – 2853 coins
- PeteZahHutt – 2760 coins
- Smallishbeans – 2760 coins
- hannahxxrose – 2612 coins
- jojosolos – 2583 coins
- Krinios – 2571 coins
Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world
Check out our other articles:
- Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader
- One happy ghast feature doesn't make sense
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs
- How to get 1.21.5 X-ray pack
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!