Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas, the first event of the popular games created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, has come to an end. The action-packed event witnessed 40 of the most popular Minecraft gamers and streamers battle it out to collect the most coins and emerge victorious in Dodgebolt, the endgame.

Here are the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas winners, final standings, and more.

Who are the winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas?

Purple Pandas emerged victorious in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas (Image via twitch.tv/thenoxcrew)

The Purple Pandas reigned supreme in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas, claiming the victor's crown by defeating the Cyan Coyotes in the final game of Dodgebolt. The team, comprising CaptainPuffy, FireBreathMan, Krinios, and Snifferish, tactfully played the final game, defeating opponents and being the last ones standing.

With the Purple Pandas in the lead with 21436 coins, they were followed by Cyan Coyotes and Green Geckos in second and third place, with 20681 and 19750 coins respectively. Despite being in the lead during Sands of Time, the Pandas overperformed in TGTTOSAWAF to get the lead ahead of the final game.

The finale saw members of both teams participate in Dodgebolt, where they fired arrows at each other with the hopes of eliminating the opposition and being the last team standing. Despite fighting on equal footing and getting a score of 2 each, the Purple Pandas emerged victorious in the final round and became the winners of the Blank Canvas.

Final Standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas featured an array of rounds where different teams competed to get the most coins and qualify for Dodgebolt, the final round.

Here is the number of coins collected by each team in the MCC Blank Canvas:

Purple Pandas – 21436 coins

Cyan Coyotes – 20681 coins

Green Geckos – 19750 coins

Red Rabbits – 17589 coins

Yellow Yaks – 17158 coins

Aqua Axolotls – 16557 coins

Orange Ocelots – 15862 coins

Lime Llamas – 15729 coins

Blue Bats – 13476 coins

Pink Parrots – 8000 coins

Top 10 players in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Party

These are the top ten players in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas (Image via twitch.tv/thenoxcrew)

The Top 10 players in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Party are decided based on the number of coins that are collected by each team across all the game modes.

Here are the top 10 point scorers in the championship:

FireBreathMan – 4249 coins Purpled – 3837 coins Antfrost – 3418 coins Feinberg – 2900 coins Krtzy – 2853 coins PeteZahHutt – 2760 coins Smallishbeans – 2760 coins hannahxxrose – 2612 coins jojosolos – 2583 coins Krinios – 2571 coins

