Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25: Date, time, and where to watch

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 has been announced, and fans are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, will feature popular Minecraft creators and streamers as they play and raise funds to support LGBTQIA+ people around the world.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25.

When does Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 begin?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 will take place on June 28, 2025. This event follows the success of MCC Color the World at Twitch Rivals 2025 and players cannot wait to dive into this next installment of the popular game.

MCC Pride 25 will see 10 teams of four members each competing across an array of exciting games and challenges in a custom Minecraft world. The teams will attempt to accumulate the most amount of coins by completing objectives and goals in each game.

The final part of MCC Pride 25 will feature an elimination round where the top two teams battle it out for victory in the Dodgebolt event, where they must shoot arrows and take down members of the opponent team.

Also read: Minecraft Championship Pride 25: List of all competing players and team names announced

What time does the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 begin

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 will begin at 5:25 PM ET on June 28, 2025.

Here are the timings of the live event across all major time zones:

UTC (Coordinated Universal Time): Saturday, June 28, 2025, 9:25 pm

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 9:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 2:55 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 2:55 am PST (Pacific Standard Time): Saturday, June 28, 2025, 2:25 pm

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 2:25 pm CET (Central European Time): Saturday, June 28, 2025, 11:25 pm

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 11:25 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): Saturday, June 28, 2025, 9:25 pm

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 9:25 pm JST (Japan Standard Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 6:25 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 6:25 am CST (China Standard Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 5:25 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 5:25 am NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 9:25 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 9:25 am KST (Korea Standard Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 6:25 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 6:25 am SGT (Singapore Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 5:25 am

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 5:25 am AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): Sunday, June 29, 2025, 7:25 am

Also read: 5 best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger

Where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25

You can watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 from the streams of each participant on Twitch (Image via MCC.live)

You can watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 on the Twitch/stream links listed for each player on the official MCC live website. The site will also feature a live countdown till the start of the event alongside links to individual players of the 10 teams.

It is important to note that the MCC website simply acts as a portal for players to access the streams of individual streamers so that they can watch their favorite POV from the championship. You will have to click on the streamer's link for individual gameplay or just Noxcrew's link to see an overview of the events as a whole.

During the Minecraft Championship Pride 25, viewers can also interact with the progression of events in real-time. They can vote to predict the winner of each round and see if their choice comes true at the end of each stage. The live scoreboard on the website will also show a game-wise and player-wise breakdown of all coins collected.

Also read: Instead of Vibrant Visuals update, Minecraft Java is getting a different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!