Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 2: Date, time, and where to watch

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) series continues its latest non-canon installation for 2023 with MCC Rising 2. This tournament features up-and-coming content creators as opposed to the usual mainstay performers seen in most of the canon competitions. As always, 10 teams of four players each will battle for supremacy in a gauntlet of minigames.

Currently, only half of the teams have been confirmed for the latest iteration in the Minecraft Championship series. However, the organizers at Noxcrew should fix that in relatively short order and make the final announcements on August 17, 2023.

But how and where can Minecraft fans catch this exciting tournament? And when is it taking place?

Where and when to watch Minecraft Championship Rising 2

According to Noxcrew, Minecraft Championship Rising 2 will take place on August 26, 2023, at 8:00 pm British Summer Time.

The event will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube, courtesy of the creators who are participating. Additionally, fans can catch the tournament stream on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.

With over a week left before the event, the final team lineups are still being confirmed, along with the minigames that will be seen. However, in traditional Minecraft Championship fashion, fans can expect to see Dodgebolt join the minigame roster as the tie-breaking game mode that will decide the MCC victor between the top two teams.

First half of confirmed teams and players for MCC Rising 2

Red Rabbits - Millkberry, Pyroscythe, Sinaheh, Lincu

- Millkberry, Pyroscythe, Sinaheh, Lincu Orange Ocelots - Aerington, Peeporp, Binnish, LOKIOLR

- Aerington, Peeporp, Binnish, LOKIOLR Yellow Yaks - Hrry, Shadowatnoon, Ravs, Sarah

- Hrry, Shadowatnoon, Ravs, Sarah Lime Llamas - Nominalgravy, WadeBox, NomadOfTheWorld, KhaosKorps

- Nominalgravy, WadeBox, NomadOfTheWorld, KhaosKorps Green Geckos - WendyJr, Caramello, Calolinda, P_izzato

As previously noted, Noxcrew has confirmed on X that it will be divulging the remaining 20 contestants and their respective teams on August 17, 2023. Fans won't have to wait long to find out the full slate of competitors that are ready to battle it out when August 26 rolls around.

In the event that Minecraft lovers follow any of these creators, there's a high degree of likelihood that many of them will be broadcasting the event from their personal points of view. Fans may want to check out their favorite streamers and creators during the tournament on Twitch and YouTube to see if there is a more personal broadcast available.

Moreover, if prospective watchers can't quite catch the event when it airs, MCC Rising 2 will be uploaded to VOD on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel. Many of the contestants will also likely upload their own VODs when possible, so fans have plenty of ways to watch the competition even if they miss the initial broadcast.

Whatever the case may be, fans still have a little over a week before MCC Rising 2 begins. That should provide ample opportunities to make watch plans before the minigame madness kicks off in earnest as August comes to a close.