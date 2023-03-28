Minecraft Championship (MCC) Scuffed: List of participating teams, date, time, and more 

The Minecraft Championships continues on with the announcement of its latest event, known as MCC Scuffed. It is the sixth non-canon event in the series' history and will take place on April 1, 2023, while also possessing an April Fool's Day theme. Ten total teams comprising four players will face off in a litany of minigames, though the final lineup of games has yet to be confirmed.

In tandem with this championship's theme, the minigames and competitors are aiming for a wonky and overall "scuffed" presentation, so there should be plenty of absurdity and even more pranks compared to previous Minecraft Championship outings.

Since April 1 is only a few days away, it's a good time to examine what we know about this Minecraft Championship so far.

What we know so far about Minecraft Championship Scuffed in March 2023

Each Minecraft Championship Scuffed team and its members (Image via Minecraft Championship)

Due to the nature of the event, the Scuffed championship has introduced a few tweaks and changes to fit the theme on the event's part as well as the participating players.

A number of participants have changed their names to be inaccurately spelled to seem more scuffed, and the official championship Discord server didn't announce the teams in a conventional manner. It appears as though the tournament organizers are taking the joke-like theme of this championship to heart in the lead-up to April 1.

All teams and players in MCCSC

Lime Llamas - Skeppy, awesamdude, BadBoyHalo, Ponk

- Skeppy, awesamdude, BadBoyHalo, Ponk Aqua Axolotls - Antfrost, ConnorEatsPants, Tubbo, VelvetIsCake

- Antfrost, ConnorEatsPants, Tubbo, VelvetIsCake Purple Pandas - Vixella, DrGluon, KryticZeuz, FireBreathMan

- Vixella, DrGluon, KryticZeuz, FireBreathMan Yellow Yaks - SolidarityGaming, aimsey, Ph1LzA, Blushi

- SolidarityGaming, aimsey, Ph1LzA, Blushi Blue Bats - GeminiTay, fWhip, SmallishBeans, Smajor1995

- GeminiTay, fWhip, SmallishBeans, Smajor1995 Pink Parrots - Grian, LDShadowLady, Shubble, jojosolos

- Grian, LDShadowLady, Shubble, jojosolos Green Geckos - TheOrionSound, Punz, Krinios, bekyamon

- TheOrionSound, Punz, Krinios, bekyamon Red Rabbits - Sylvee, Hannahxxrose, TapL, Gee Nelly

- Sylvee, Hannahxxrose, TapL, Gee Nelly Cyan Coyotes - FalseSymmetry, Seapeekay, PearlescentMoon, PeteZahHutt

- FalseSymmetry, Seapeekay, PearlescentMoon, PeteZahHutt Orange Ocelots - InTheLittleWood, Ranboo, Sneegsnag, Kara Corvus

Other changes made in MCCSC

The logo for the event was created in a 1:1 aspect ratio instead of the 16:9 standard, intending to portray the championship as scuffed.

The teams were not announced in the conventional order via the Minecraft Championship Discord. Instead, the team order listed above was announced instead. Furthermore, the Discord server ceased to announce the teams after the Purple Pandas were announced, so players had to look elsewhere for news on the confirmed teams like the @MCChampionship_ Twitter account.

The graphics and icons of the event and its teams were altered compared to the official announcements, leading to some confusion among the players and further fitting the April Fool's Day theme.

Some Minecraft players participating in the championship have altered their names for the event. For example, FireBreathMan has changed his name to "WaterBreathMan" and Ranboo has changed his name to "Rabnoo" to name a few.

Fans who wish to catch the championship will want to tune in to the MCC Live Show YouTube channel at 8 pm British Summer Time. Additionally, if players don't want to follow the championship from that perspective, they can always follow their favorite content creator personally via YouTube or Twitch when proceedings begin.

Poll : 0 votes