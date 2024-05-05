Minecraft Championship (MCC) Season 4 Kick-Off: Final standings, winners, and more

The Minecraft Championship, or MCC, is an event designed to bring the biggest names in the Minecraft fandom together to face off in a series of minigames. Each minigame rewards players with coins in different ways, with the two teams that earn the most coins facing off in Dodgebolt to determine the true winner. Season 4's Kick-Off event, has just ended, locking in final placements.

Detailed below is which team won, along with all the other individual team rankings, the 10 highest scoring players, as well as the next event for eager MCC fans to get excited for.

The winners of Minecraft Championship Season 4 Kick-Off and what's next

The winning team

The Red Rabbits, consisting of Minecraft content creators Feinberg, TheOrionSound, Kara Corvus, and Chilled Chaos, were ultimately crowned winners of Minecraft Championship Season 4's Kick-Off.

The Red Rabbits were actually in second place in terms of coins collected. However, after an impressive game of Dodgebolt, one of MCC's best games, with a 1v3 clutch by TheOrionSound against the Aqua Axolotls, they finished first.

This was the first event that Feinberg, the current world record holder for speedrunning all of Minecraft's advancements, played in. The same is true for ChilledChaos. Kara Corvus' victory is also noteworthy, as the last time she won an event was the original MCC1.

Overall Final Standings

A visual representation of the team standings (Images via Noxcrew)

As previously mentioned, the Aqua Axolotls were unable to beat the Red Rabbits in the final round of Dodgebolt. The team, consisting of PeteZahHutt, CaptainSparklez, Mythical Sausage, and fWhip, couldn't claim even a single round of Dodgebolt. That being said, the squad did have more points going into the final round.

Third place was claimed by the Green Geckos, made up of FireBreathMan, SmallishBeans, Xisumavoid, and GoodTimesWithScar. The latter two are known for their involvement with the Hermitcraft creator server. The Cyan Coyotes finished fourth, made up of Antfrost, AntVenom, SmallAnt, and ElainaExe.

Right behind them, the Lime Llamas contented with a fifth-placed finish, with players like Seapeekay, HBomb94, iskall85, and cubfan135. Sixth rank was secured by the Yellow Yaks, with members fruitberries, KryticZeuz, vGumiho, and FalseSymmetry. Moving to the bottom half of the table, the seventh spot was claimed by the Purple Pandas, comprised of Smajor1995, Guqqie, bekyamon, and jojosolos.

Shadoune666, OwengeJuice, SolidarityGaming, and DarkEyebrows competed together as the Orange Ocelots and finished eighth. They were followed by the Blue Bats, made up of Kratzy, hannahxxrose, Eret, and Michaelmcchill. And finally, the tenth place was grabbed by the Pink Parrots, comprised of TangoTek, impulseSV, EthosLab, and Skizzleman.

The individual player scores are also worth mentioning. Interestingly, the Green Geckos were the only team with two players in the highest scoring 10. This means nine different teams are represented by the best-scoring players, showing how fierce this event's competition truly was. The teams had to scrape for advantages and extra points.

The full list of the top 10 scoring players is:

Placement Player Team Coins Collected 1 FireBreathMan Green Geckos 3374 2 Feinberg Red Rabbits 3362 3 Antfrost Cyan Coyotes 3047 4 Shadoune666 Orange Ocelots 2965 5 PeteZuhHutt Aqua Axolotls 2948 6 fruitberries Yellow Yaks 2915 7 Smallishbeans Green Geckos 2900 8 Krtzy Blue Bats 2701 9 Seapeekay Lime Llamas 2514 10 jojosolos Purple Pandas 2418

The next MCC event

Twitch Rivals 2 is the next major MCC event (Image via Noxcrew/YouTube)

Thankfully, the hiatus MCC has been on is officially over, so viewers won't need to wait nearly as long for the next event. This upcoming event is MC Championship Twitch Rivals 2, which will take place on June 30 at 3 pm BST. It's going to be an in-person event at TwitchCon Europe 2024: Rotterdam. This will make it only the second MCC event to ever happen in-person.

The list of players for this Minecraft event includes:

5up

aimsey

AnsiChan

aypierre

Bekyamon

DarkEyebrows

Fabo

FalseSymmetry

FireBreathMan

FitMC

fruitberries

Fulham

guqqie

JackManifoldTV

jojosolos

jvckk

LetsHugoTV

OwengeJuice

nooreax

PeteZahHutt

Seapeekay

Serpias

Shadoune666

Shubble

Smajor1995

Snifferish

Soupforeloise

TheGuill84

TheOrionSound

Tubbo

Wichtiger

Wolfeei

Viewers should keep an eye on the official X page of MCC, as that's where teams will be revealed.