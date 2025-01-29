Minecraft cows are getting a makeover in upcoming game drop update

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot version 25w05a. In this snapshot, they added yet another set of new features for an upcoming game drop. One of the most exciting among these was the addition of two new cow variants, warm and cold. While the developers added these two variants that will spawn in different biomes, they did not forget to show some love to the original cow textures and models. Even they are getting a slight makeover.

Here is everything to know about cow updates in the upcoming Minecraft game drop.

All details about cows' makeover in Minecraft's upcoming game drop

New warm and cold cow variants

New cold and warm cow variants will soon be released in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft snapshot 25w05a, Mojang released two new cow variants: warm and cold. As the terms suggest, these two variants will be spawning in warm and cold biomes.

The warm cow variant has a rust-like color on most of its skin and has much larger horns than the regular cow. Its horns come out of its head from the sides and then point upwards. Here is a list of biomes in which warm cows will spawn in Minecraft:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

The cold cow has different shades of orange on its skin to mimic a furry texture. Its horns come out of the sides as well, but they point forward. This is a major visual difference between warm and cold cow variants. Here is a list of all the biomes in which cold cows will spawn:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Temperate or regular cows received a slight texture and model change

Regular cows now have protruded snouts and slight texture change with more white pixels (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from brand new cow variants with completely new textures and models, the original cows have also received some minor visual updates in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a.

Previously, their snout did not protrude out in their 3D model and was flush with their eyes and face. Now, Mojang has made the snout a lot more prominent by making it more protruding.

Another visual change was in the cows' texture change. Though these regular cows will look the same from a distance, the developer has made small changes to their textures. These are most apparent from the back. In older textures, the gradual shift from white to brown was not too apparent, but now it is.

These are the major changes to the regular cows that will spawn in biomes where warm and cold cows are absent.

