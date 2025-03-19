How to get and use crying obsidian in Minecraft

Crying obsidian is a Minecraft block that looks quite unique. It is a special variant of obsidian with glowing purple cracks on it, and purple drops of a liquid gradually form on the cracks and fall to the ground. This block can be obtained from certain locations and can only be used in a handful of ways.

Here is everything about how you can obtain and use crying obsidian in Minecraft.

Ways to get and use crying obsidian in Minecraft

How to get crying obsidian in Minecraft

Crying obsidian can be obtained from Ruined Portals, Bastion Remnants, and bartering from piglins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Unlike regular obsidian, crying obsidian is a special block that players cannot create or craft in the game. Hence, these blocks can only be found naturally occurring in the world.

One of the most common places to find crying obsidian is in ruined portals, which are essentially old, destroyed Nether portals. Though there is no explanation for this, some of the obsidian blocks still present on the ruined portal convert into crying obsidian.

The next type of structure where crying obsidian can be found is the bastion remnants. The special obsidian blocks have a decent chance of being in one of the loot chests in these structures. They are most commonly found inside treasure chests in a bastion remnant with a treasure room configuration.

Lastly, piglins have an approximately 8.7% chance of giving you crying obsidian while bartering with a gold ingot.

How to use crying obsidian in Minecraft

Crying obsidian only has a handful of uses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Crying obsidian is nowhere near as useful as regular obsidian. This is because the only main use of the block is in crafting a respawn anchor, which requires six crying obsidian and three glowstone blocks.

Apart from that, crying obsidian is a light-emitting block, releasing a light level of 10 when placed. When it is positioned below a note block, the latter will play a bass drum. Lastly, it can be used as a strong building block since it has the same amount of blast and strength as regular obsidian.

