Minecraft Dungeons Luminous Night Update: The tower, storage chest, and more

Minecraft Dungeons is a greatly adored spin-off game based on the immensely popular Minecraft. Since its release in May 2020, the game has been tremendously successful and has attracted hordes of players. Minecraft Dungeons is not free for players who own Minecraft, but a significant population of the game's player base has played this exciting spin-off.

On April 20, 2022, Mojang, the game's creator, officially released the Luminous Night update. This update served as the second season for the game, which was known as the "Seasonal Adventure."

The new update brings a ton of different changes to the game in the form of an overhaul for the tower, new biomes, puzzles, and other features.

This article will go over all of the new additions that came to Minecraft Dungeons with the Luminous Night Update.

Minecraft Dungeons: What was added with the Luminous Night Update?

The tower is an area in the game that was added with the first batch of seasonal content or seasonal adventure for Minecraft Dungeons called "cloudy climb." It has several floors that act as game levels.

Level difficulty is increased as players keep ascending the tower. Everyone is given a choice of a reward at the end of each level. Players will be happy to note that the second seasonal adventure continues to have the tower as its main quest area.

Other changes are mentioned below:

Consumables

Four new consumable items were added to the game. These items help in various situations across the game’s universe. The items are:

Apple

Arrow bundle

TNT

Bread

Heroes

10 new heroes have been added to the game. Heroes are the “classes” assigned to players through their choice. The 10 heroes are:

Abominable Imposter

Amethyst Scout

Amethyst Warrior

Fungi Fan

Glow-Getter

Horticulturist

Ink Artist

Metal Miner

Redstone Monstrosity (hero)

Web Crawler

Emotes

Six new emotes have been added to Minecraft Dungeons. Players can use these to communicate with unknown players or just as a gesture of friendship:

Fearless Flex

Gauntlet Check

Kneel Pose

Snow Shapes

The Twirl

Victorious Punch

Flairs

Flairs are cosmetic items or abilities, and players do not benefit from them. The new healing flairs include the Healing Bloom and Lava Burst. The killing flairs include the evoker snap, and the level up flairs include the flashy fungi.

Entities

Some new mobs and other entities were also added to the game. They can be identified in the list below:

Glowing Mini Abomination (Pets)

Glowing Ministrosity (Pets)

Golden Axolotl (Pets)

Axolotl (Leucitic) (Pets)

Mini Abomination (Pets)

Mole (Pets)

Redstone Ministrosity (Pets)

Stone Ministrosity (Pets)

Wild Axolotl (Pets)

Wildfire (Powerful)

A new cape was added to the game as well. It is titled the "Luminous Night Cape" and is colored in an eerie dark green color that bears similarities to the color of the prismarine blocks from the game. The newly added locations include the storage chest, which can be found in the camp or hub of the game. Players can place up to 300 different items inside the storage chest.

Speaking of locations, the tower has been modified in this update. While the previous update had the tower bathed in daylight and clouds, the Luminous Night Update has the tower covered in fog and darkness. The experience can be quite different for players getting into the game after some time.

