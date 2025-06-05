Minecraft ender chest guide: Crafting recipe, mechanics, and use

Minecraft has various kinds of storage blocks and items, in which players can keep the resources they collect, like wood, stone blocks, flowers, etc. One of these storage blocks is called an ender chest. It is unlike any storage item in the game since each player can store their own resources in them. Furthermore, no player can steal another player's resources from it.

Here is everything to know about ender chests in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the ender chest in Minecraft

How to craft an ender chest?

Crafting recipe of ender chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ender chest is one of the last blocks players craft in Minecraft because one of the crafting ingredients, eye of ender, is quite difficult to craft.

First, players need to head to the Nether, find a Nether Fortress, and defeat blaze mobs to get blaze rods. These blaze rods then need to be converted into blaze powder. When blaze powder is combined with an ender pearl, an eye of ender is formed.

This item then needs to be combined with eight blocks of obsidian as shown in the picture above to craft an ender chest.

Explaining the ender chest's mechanics

Different players can store different items in their own ender chest area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players can consider an ender chest to be their personal cloud space. For example, many people have Google accounts, but they can only access their own cloud space called Drive. They can store files on their individual cloud storage, but they cannot access or see the storage spaces of other people, and vice versa.

Similarly, an ender chest is a simple chest with three rows of slots. One player can store any items on them. Once they do, if a second player comes and opens the same ender chest, they will not be able to see the contents of the first player. Instead, they will only see what they have stored. This means, one player can only see their own resources in an ender chest.

Similar to how Google cloud storage can be accessed from any device when people log into it, any ender chest present in the world can be opened to see what that particular player has stored in it.

In conclusion, the ender chest is a personal cloud storage for Minecraft players.

How to use an ender chest

Ender chest can contain some of the most important resources for survival (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

An ender chest can be used to store some of the most important items a player has, like spare resources and items for survival. Since an ender chest is a storage block that players can mine and pick up as an item, they can keep valuables like a spare set of armor, weapons, pickaxes, totems of undying, potions, golden apples, food items, etc.

These resources are some of the best and can help players survive a dire situation. Players can quickly place and open an ender chest to access their items.

In a multiplayer world, one can prevent valuable items from being stolen by keeping them in an ender chest. As long as items are in one's ender chest, no other player can access them.

