Best food for wolves in Minecraft

Wolves in Minecraft are one of the most popular mobs that eventually become pets, allowing players a faithful companion and defender on their journeys. While these fierce animals can have your back, they must be fed to boost their health and ensure they are not eliminated. Gamers can use a wide variety of items to feed the wolves and heal them.
Here are the best foods for wolves in Minecraft.
Best food to give to wolves in Minecraft
Wolves in Minecraft can be fed a variety of meat and fish-based items to regenerate their health. However, while there's a range of food that works on both Java and Bedrock editions of the game, some items will not prompt two wolves to enter love mode. Love mode is essentially when you place food and breed the mob to create babies.
That said, here's the ranked list of the best food to give wolves in Minecraft:
Players can use this handy chart to get the best food to feed their wolves in the game. While most meat and fish work to heal them in the short run, cooked food items like steaks and rabbit stew will offer the maximum healing points. It is advisable to keep some food in your inventory for your companion to ensure you can boost their health, especially after fights.
Another nifty trick that players should know is that wolves do not get food poisoning. If you have run out of fresh meat or cooked items, you can simply eliminate zombies or mobs, such as pufferfish, to feed them rotten meat or raw meat. This offers players a quick and hassle-free way to get their health up without the need to cook meals.
While you can use bones to tame the wolves, you must feed them specific meats and fish dishes if you wish to offer the maximum amount of healing. Cooked food has more HP than raw food, although it requires an additional step to procure.
