Best food for wolves in Minecraft

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 05, 2025 17:00 GMT
Best food for wolves in Minecraft
(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wolves in Minecraft are one of the most popular mobs that eventually become pets, allowing players a faithful companion and defender on their journeys. While these fierce animals can have your back, they must be fed to boost their health and ensure they are not eliminated. Gamers can use a wide variety of items to feed the wolves and heal them.

Ad

Here are the best foods for wolves in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

Best food to give to wolves in Minecraft

Here&#039;s a ranked list of the best food you can feed to wolves in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Here's a ranked list of the best food you can feed to wolves in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Wolves in Minecraft can be fed a variety of meat and fish-based items to regenerate their health. However, while there's a range of food that works on both Java and Bedrock editions of the game, some items will not prompt two wolves to enter love mode. Love mode is essentially when you place food and breed the mob to create babies.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here's the ranked list of the best food to give wolves in Minecraft:

Healing PointsFoodCan Trigger Breeding (Bedrock Edition)
20HPRabbit StewNo
16HPCooked PorkchopYes
16HPSteakYes
12HPCooked ChickenYes
12HPCooked MuttonYes
12HPCooked SalmonNo
10HPCooked CodNo
10HPCooked RabbitYes
8HPRotten FleshYes
6HPRaw BeefYes
6HPRaw PorkchopYes
6HPRaw RabbitYes
4HPRaw ChickenYes
4HPRaw CodNo
4HPRaw MuttonYes
4HPRaw SalmonNo
2HPPufferfishNo
2HPTropical FishNo
Ad

Players can use this handy chart to get the best food to feed their wolves in the game. While most meat and fish work to heal them in the short run, cooked food items like steaks and rabbit stew will offer the maximum healing points. It is advisable to keep some food in your inventory for your companion to ensure you can boost their health, especially after fights.

Another nifty trick that players should know is that wolves do not get food poisoning. If you have run out of fresh meat or cooked items, you can simply eliminate zombies or mobs, such as pufferfish, to feed them rotten meat or raw meat. This offers players a quick and hassle-free way to get their health up without the need to cook meals.

Ad

While you can use bones to tame the wolves, you must feed them specific meats and fish dishes if you wish to offer the maximum amount of healing. Cooked food has more HP than raw food, although it requires an additional step to procure.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications