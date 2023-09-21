Minecraft error code obsidian possible fixes guide

Minecraft is continually updated to enhance players' experience and the game's performance. These updates generally include bug fixes and new content. However, with the latest ones come more unknown bugs and errors. For instance, some do not have any mention in the game's official portals. The Obsidian error code is an example of one such bug that has been disturbing the gameplay.

Let us understand what this bug comprises and how players may possibly be able to fix it.

Minecraft obsidian error possible fixes

What is the obsidian error?

This newfound error has left players seeking a solution since it is not mentioned on the official Minecraft portals. The error is generally displayed when connecting to the game's multiplayer servers. It seems to restrict the player’s Microsoft account from accessing the servers, realms, and marketplace.

The Minecraft message displayed is as follows:

“We could not sign you into your Microsoft account. Access to Realms, Profiles, and your Marketplace items will be limited. Please try again later.”

Since this isn’t an official error code, it is speculated to be a custom error code created by the server administrator.

How to fix the error code

Since there are no official fixes as of yet, players can try these general troubleshooting steps:

Keep the game up to date. In the Minecraft installer, select the installations tab and check the latest release option to play the latest and most stable version of the game.

Using a VPN has helped many players overcome the obsidian error.

Ensure that you have a stable network connection and configuration in your device.

Reconfiguring game files and directory settings can also be helpful.

Try joining another server. If the issue stops persisting, it is possible that the server you are trying to connect has problems. Contact the server operator and notify them.

Disable firewall and antivirus. These can occasionally quarantine important files, which may create various problems.

Restart the server and check the server logs for any errors.

Update your system drivers. Outdated drivers can sometimes cause connectivity issues.

Check your NAT settings. NAT is Network Address Translation, which affects connection, especially in online games. If your NAT type is strict, contact your network provider to change it to open.

The obsidian error code appears to be a connectivity issue that has left players baffled. Since no official troubleshooting methods are available, this can be countered by trying the suggested methods.

Players continually encountering this error can constantly check the official websites www.help.minecraft.net and www.bugs.mojang.com for updates or fixes shared by the community or the developers.