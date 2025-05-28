Minecraft Even Better Enchants resource pack guide

Minecraft has various items that players can gather and use. Most of them are unique and have vastly different textures, so much so that players can easily distinguish between them at a glance. However, there are some items that have a different purpose, but will look identical to one another. An example of such items is enchanted books.

Ad

Even when enchanted books have different enchantments on them, they will have the exact same texture in vanilla Minecraft. Thankfully, there are hundreds of resource packs that change each and every texture in the game. One such resource pack is called Even Better Enchants, which drastically changes the enchanted book textures. Here is everything to know about this resource pack.

Everything to know about the Even Better Enchants resource pack for Minecraft

What does the Even Better Enchants resource pack offer?

Ad

Trending

Even Better Enchants resource pack has unique and expressive textures for every enchanted book (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Even Better Enchants resource pack completely removes the vanilla textures of an enchanted book and brings new, unique textures for every single enchantment in Minecraft.

Ad

In the picture above, it is shown that the respiration enchanted book will have bubble textures around it, which players can quickly recognize. Since mending enchantment is considered to be one of the best in the game, it is denoted by a golden enchanted book. The Infinity enchanted book will have an arrow stuck on it.

Of course, players will take some time learning what each enchanted book texture means and which enchantment it contains. However, once they learn the textures, it will be a lot easier for them to choose the desired book without hovering over it and ready the enchantment's name.

Ad

How to download and install the Even Better Enchants resource pack for Minecraft

Even Better Enchants resource pack can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/mythitorium)

This resource pack will work in the game without the need for any mod or other resource pack. Hence, it is quite easy to install and use. Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Even Better Enchants resource pack on Minecraft:

Ad

Head to the CurseForge website and find the Even Better Enchants resource pack. Download the latest resource pack, which should be compatible with the Minecraft 1.21.5 game version. After downloading the resource pack, open the Minecraft 1.21.5 game version from the official game launcher. Head to the settings and open the resource pack section. Select "Open resource pack folder" to open a resource pack folder in the game's root directory on the PC. Copy and paste the downloaded resource pack into the game's directory. Head back to the game and activate the resource pack from the resource pack settings section. After the game reloads, enter a new world to experience the new enchanted book textures.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!