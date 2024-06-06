Minecraft fans will be able to download 1.21 Tricky Trials update in seven days

Minecraft fans are excited about the title getting a bunch of new content and dozens of improvements that make the game better in every sense with The Tricky Trials update. This will be one of the biggest patches the title has seen in years, and those interested will be able to download it on June 13, 2024, for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions. It will be available across all platforms — including PC, Mac, mobile devices, and both PS5 and Xbox.

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to this update, and players will be surprised to find out how the little changes in this release will make a big difference later on. Let’s get started.

Minecraft 1.21 update is a week away

The vault is a new block (Image via Mojang Studios)

In just a week (as of June 6), Minecraft players will be able to explore the dangerous trial chambers to look for trial keys and vaults. The structures will also feature the newly added hostile mob, the Breeze. This is a tricky entity to beat, as it can deflect all projectile attacks.

So players have to devise a strategy to defeat this extremely fast-moving mob with melee attacks. While beating it will be challenging, it is also going to be rewarding. Trial keys found in trial chambers open the vaults inside these structures, which contain rare items such as the heavy core block. This item, along with the breeze rod (dropped when the Breeze is defeated) can be used to make the mace in Minecraft 1.21.

This will be the most powerful weapon in the game. But it won't be easy to use. Players have to jump from a great height to maximize its impact. A well-timed shot will negate any fall damage or mishap that can lead to the gamer losing health or even dying.

Apart from these changes, Minecraft is also getting 20 new paintings and nine new soundtracks. These additions will change the title's ambiance. The Nether portal is also getting an upgrade; it will now allow players to take a passenger with them.

Not only that, but the Nether portal will let minecarts pass without any issues. These changes will revamp this title's travel mechanics. Considering all of this, it would be fair to say that the Minecraft 1.21 update is completely upgrading the game.

Such major updates are rare, which makes Tricky Trials special. What fans now want is for a future update to revamp the End City and make it better.

