Minecraft fire charge guide: Recipe, uses, and more 

Fire Charges in Minecraft are dispensable items added in the 1.2.1 version of the Java edition. They function like flint and steel, which is to ignite entities they come in contact with, among other purposes in the game. They are also used as a crafting component.

Fire Charges are relatively simple to procure and can be found while exploring the world. This article delves into the details of Fire Charges in Minecraft.

Everything to know about Fire Charges in Minecraft

How to acquire a Fire Charge

Fire Charges can be procured from loot chests as well as crafted using a recipe.

Chest Loot

Chests found at the Ruined portals have various treasures, including a Fire charge, which has a 46.4% chance of appearing. These chests will be right beside the Nether rack, adjoining the portal.

Bartering with Piglins

Piglins in Minecraft can provide a surplus of loot. One can barter with these mobs using gold ingots as currency. The post-barter drops are randomized, among which a Piglin has a 9.43% chance to drop one Fire Charge.

Crafting a Fire Charge

Fire Charges, while easy to obtain, can also be crafted by players in Minecraft. You will, however, need to procure the materials required to make one. The first step is to go to the Nether and look for a Nether Fortress. Fight the blazes and obtain blaze rods, which can be further broken into blaze powder.

Next, find coal in the caves of the overworld. You can either mine your way to obtain coal or craft it by smelting wooden logs in a furnace. Finally, you will need gunpowder, which is found in chests and as drops from killing Creepers. Once all materials are obtained, you can easily craft three Fire Charges.

Uses of Fire Charge

Fire Charges have a couple of uses in Minecraft, ranging from being an alternative to being used as a crafting component.

As an alternative to Flint and Steel

A Fire Charge's ability to light fire makes it a great alternative to Flint and Steel. It can light Nether portals, TNT, campfires, candles, and cakes with candles.

As ammo

Fire Charges can be used as ammunition when fired from a dispenser. Impact with any entity can deal up to nine hearts of damage as well as burning effects. Ghasts are known to use fireballs to attack players and entities.

As an item to craft a Firework Star

Fire Charges can also be used as crafting material. This usage includes creating a Firework Star, which can be further used to create Firework Rockets that can be used when navigating using an Elytra. Firework Stars can be crafted by combining Fire Charges with gunpowder and a colored dye.