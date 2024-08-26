Minecraft Flashback mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Flashback mod for Minecraft is a fantastic way to capture in-game moments through video. The mod also has a robust video editor that can be accessed directly within the game, without opening any third-party software. Compared to many similar mods, Flashback may be one of the most thorough video capture and editing mods of its kind.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine how to install the Flashback mod for Minecraft, as well as take a look at how the mod works. While Flashback can get slightly technical and will take some experimentation to fully figure out, it's still worth examining the basics.

How to install the Flashback mod for Minecraft

Flashback allows Minecraft players to view themselves similarly to Spectator Mode (Image via Moulberry/Mojang)

Before diving into the installation of the Flashback mod, it's important to note two things. Specifically, players will need to install the Fabric mod loader, which is constructed for Minecraft: Java Edition. Hence, players will have to use this edition over Bedrock. With both of these things in mind, it's worth examining how to install the Fabric mod loader as well as the Flashback mod.

Trending

Below, fans can find the steps to installing all the necessary components for the Flashback mod:

Begin by heading to https://fabricmc.net/ and clicking the download button, then choosing either the Windows installer or the universal .jar file. Run the Windows installer .exe file you just downloaded, or run the universal .jar file. Either way, you should open an installation wizard. In the client tab, ensure that the Minecraft version is listed as 1.21 or above(Flashback currently only works on 1.21+). Ensure the create profile checkbox is checked and then click the install button. You'll receive a notification when Fabric has been successfully installed. Next up, you'll need the .jar files for the Flashback mod and the Fabric API. Fortunately, both of these can be found easily on most modding sites. For example, you can head to https://modrinth.com/mod/flashback and https://modrinth.com/mod/fabric-api to find the 1.21+ versions of both Flashback and the Fabric API respectively. Download both the Flashback .jar file and the Fabric API .jar file somewhere you can easily find them, as they'll be needed in a moment. Open your Minecraft Launcher client, select Java Edition from the game list, then click the Installations tab above the splash art. Navigate to the listing for Fabric that should be available, hover over it with your cursor, and then click the folder icon. This should open your root directory. In the root directory, there should be a folder named "mods". If there isn't, create one, and then place the .jar files for the Flashback mod and the Fabric API in the mods folder.

Examining the basics of the Flashback mod for Minecraft

The editing timeline of the Flashback Minecraft mod (Image via Moulberry/Mojang)

Once players have installed the Flashback mod for Minecraft: Java Edition, there are a few things to keep in mind before getting started. Some of the more nuanced aspects of the editing timeline will take time, practice, and experimentation, but these points can help while using the mod and learning its basics:

You can start and stop recording gameplay via the pause menu once you've loaded into a game world.

You can access the video editor for your replays from the main menu, where the camera icon can be found after the mod is installed.

The camera controls within the video editor allow you to fly around and inspect your character or other players in the game world while using the same flight controls and being capable of phasing through blocks and entities as you would in Spectator Mode.

The collection of settings to the right of the editor window can help you find the right camera angle or shot you're aiming for in your video clip. Graphical effects that normally wouldn't be found in vanilla Minecraft can also be applied.

Since the Flashback mod is a relatively new release by all indications, the documentation of the mod is still being developed. Fortunately, the video recording this mod provides is incredibly easy to use. As figuring out its nuances is easy, the editing UI should be accessible while remaining powerful. Hence, players will be making quality video clips before they know it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback