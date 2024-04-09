5 best Minecraft camera mods

Using some of the best Minecraft camera mods out there is a great way to gain an edge in the sandbox title. The camera is among the most important tools of interaction in the game, and sight is essential for exploration. There is no shortage of amazing mods that change how the camera works or introduce new perspectives and items.

Detailed below are five of the best Minecraft camera mods for current versions of the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Minecraft camera mods?

1) Replay Mod

The Replay Mod is one of the best Minecraft camera mods out there, especially when it comes to the ability to look back on a prior adventure or build. It adds the ability to record gameplay straight into the game's UI. These replays can then be viewed from the main menu or used on other projects.

This gives survival players a great way to go back and check for missed resources or the coordinates of dropped items (if Minecraft's F3 menu was open at the time of death). It also provides builders with an easy way to get cool footage of their builds for social media.

2) Freecam

Freecam, as the name suggests, adds a new camera perspective to Minecraft. This is a disconnected view, similar to the game's spectator mode. However, time is frozen while using the free camera in singleplayer, a unique advantage it has over spectator mode.

Freecam is also useful for builders on Minecraft's hardcore difficulty, as cheats are not allowed there, so spectator mode can't be used to look at builds.

These factors all combine to make Freecam one of the best Minecraft camera mods.

3) Better Third Person

The Better Third Person mod makes exploring feel like a different game (Image via Mojang)

Better Third Person is an amazing Minecraft camera mod that disconnects the third-person camera from the player's front-facing orientation. This means that player movement is independent of where the camera is facing.

This can be very disorienting at first, given how different it is from vanilla behavior. However, if players can get used to it, being able to look around while fully sprinting around is super useful.

Players can constantly look around for Minecraft's most dangerous mobs while also exploring caves for their plentiful resources — an invaluable combination for quickly reaching the end of the game.

4) Exposure

Exposure is one of the best Minecraft camera mods out there and differentiates itself by focusing on aesthetics. Rather than changing how the pre-existing cameras work, this mod instead adds a camera item to the game that can be used to take pictures of the gorgeous landscapes found on any of Minecraft's best seeds.

However, these images are not immediately visible. Players will need to use a lightroom block to actually develop them into viewable images. This adds a bit of old-school flair and charm to the process that other mods are lacking.

The coolest part about Exposure is that it aims to replicate real-world exposure, meaning that different techniques, light levels, and even Minecraft's different dyes will all change what the final photo looks like.

5) Minecraft FPV

FPV mod is one of the best Minecraft camera mods (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft FPV is a drone-based camera mod. It introduces the ability to set a hotkey that transforms the player into a drone, with realistic physics and weight, that can fly around the world.

The potential here is huge. For as freeing as the Freecam mod is or as useful as the Replay mod is for going back in time, they don't really have the same speed or action effect as a drone sailing around at high speeds.

Minecraft FPV's ability to get gorgeous action shots makes it a unique choice to consider when it comes to potential camera mods to use in order to show off a fully featured mega base builds.