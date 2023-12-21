Minecraft is giving away 21 free gifts as part of New Year's Celebration

Minecraft and Universal Studios have teamed up for Mojang's New Year's Celebration, allowing you to visit the Hollywood studios virtually and purchase themed DLCs at a heavy discount. You can even collect 21 days' worth of free cosmetics for the Character Creator/Dressing Room. The cosmetics appear to be based on Universal IPs like Shrek, Despicable Me, and more.

Every day until January 8, 2024, you can log in to Minecraft and collect a new cosmetic item from the marketplace at no cost. Only a few cosmetics have been made available so far, but the time between now and January 8 of next year is certainly significant.

Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to examine how to redeem these free items.

How to claim free cosmetics during Minecraft's New Year's Celebration

The free items for the New Year's Celebration can be collected from the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

As long as you have a copy of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on your platform (Xbox, Playstation, Windows 10/11 PCs, Android/iOS mobile phones) and a Microsoft account, you should be able to claim your free cosmetics every day. If you miss a day, there's no need to worry; you can also claim any items that may have accumulated over sequential days.

You can snag your new cosmetics with the following steps:

Open Bedrock Edition and make sure you've logged in with your Microsoft account credentials. Open the Minecraft Marketplace, and click on the Universal Studios New Year's Celebration banner at the top. Select the items you'd like to obtain and click the Claim button. You can also equip them directly from this screen or see how they look on your character in the Dressing Room.

Each day has its own dedicated free cosmetic in the marketplace (Image via Mojang)

As of December 20, 2023, you can collect the following items from the marketplace:

Light Fury Hat

Shrek Mascot Head

Princess Fiona's Hair

With several weeks left before the New Year's Celebration ends, you should be able to collect plenty of free cosmetics for your character.

You could even ostensibly log in on January 8 before the event concludes and claim all of the previous items from the event at once if you'd like to. The final decision is up to you.

Minecraft's new free cosmetics are themed after films from Universal Studios (Image via Mojang/Universal)

While you're at it, if you're on Bedrock Edition, you can also visit Universal Studios Hollywood until December 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time. This can be accessed from the main menu for all Bedrock players and features a detailed recreation of the studio, complete with programmed NPCs, various minigames, and appearances from popular characters from Universal's properties.

There's undoubtedly plenty of content to enjoy during this Universal Studios collaboration. You don't have much to lose by trying them out and picking up free goodies along the way to close out 2023.