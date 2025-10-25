The spooky season is here, and players are looking for the best Minecraft Halloween easter eggs to spice up the gameplay. The developers are known to leave hidden references and easter eggs, so it comes as no surprise that they have a few things planned for the much-awaited celebration.

Here are all the Minecraft Halloween easter eggs and how to find them.

Guide to all Minecraft Halloween easter eggs

1) Halloween Splash Screen

The screen displays a Halloween-themed splash text when you launch Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is known to display an array of unique splash screen texts every time you log into the game. While most of them are generic and refer to in-game or real-world things, the developers have a few special snippets that trigger during specific occasions.

On October 31, the splash screen displays a special Halloween-only splash screen that reads "OOoooOOOoooo! Spooky!". This is the only text shown during the day and makes it an interesting detail that adds to the Halloween spirit. Additionally, it is only shown on October 31 and disappears the next day, arriving on the same day next year.

2) Halloween-themed Minecraft mobs

Regular mobs get a rather spooky makeover during Halloween, making it one of the coolest Minecraft Halloween Easter eggs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

On October 31, mobs also receive an overhaul that makes them blend in with the spooky spirit of Halloween. Entities like zombies, strays, zombie villagers, drowned, husks, skeletons, zombified piglins, and wither skeletons may wear carved pumpkins or Jack-o'-lanterns on their heads.

Eliminating these mobs with a tool enchanted with looting will also drop the respective type of pumpkin equipped. However, it is worth noting that a certain percentage of mobs may exhibit this behavior while the rest retain their usual texture. This unique feature was first seen in Java Edition 1.4.2 for Halloween 2012 and has become one of the staple Minecraft Halloween Easter eggs ever since.

Additionally, between October 20 to November 3, bats can also spawn at a higher light level of six rather than waiting for the usual level of three. This essentially allows bats to spawn earlier in the day during this period. This unique change will add to the eerie setting if you are yearning for the mines by yourself or with some of the best Minecraft horror mods enabled.

