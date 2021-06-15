Minecraft: How to build a mushroom farm

Mushrooms in Minecraft can be extremely useful. Mushrooms can be used to make mushroom stew. This is crafted by simply using one red and one brown mushroom and a bowl or by milking a mooshroom if players are lucky enough to find a Minecraft Mushroom Field Biome.

They can also use mushrooms for suspicious stew or rabbit stew. All three of the stews can be really good food sources. Mushrooms can also be used to grow into giant mushrooms that can provide building blocks or decoration, and sometimes, even a home.

Mushrooms in Minecraft can also be used for brewing potions, as combining a mushroom with a spider eye creates a fermented spider eye. This is good for brewing potions of harming, weakness, slowness, and invisibility. Here's how to set up a mushroom farm.

Minecraft mushroom farm

In order to create this mushroom farm, players will need a few items.

Two brown mushrooms.

Four blocks of Podzol.

Several other dirt blocks for placeholding/building up.

Two observers.

Two stick pistons.

Three double chests.

Six hoppers.

Six buckets of water.

The mushrooms can be found in Spruce biomes and underground in caves. They will also need to find four blocks of Podzol, which can sometimes be a trade from Wandering Traders. If not, it can be found in Minecraft Mega Taiga biomes and will need to be mined with Silk Touch, otherwise it just becomes dirt.

Grass can be used here, but grass or dirt blocks will need a low light level, so blocking the light with another block and placing the mushroom might be necessary.

The first block of Podzol needs to be four blocks above the ground. Place another block (dirt), then the second block of Podzol on top of that. Place blocks on both sides in the middle so that it resembles a cross-shape with a hole in the middle.

Podzol formation for a mushroom farm. Image via YouTube

Place brown mushrooms on top and bottom Podzol blocks and place observers next to the left and right blocks, facing so that they can see what grows on those blocks.

Observer to see when the mushroom grows. Image via YouTube

Place a sticky piston underneath and a redstone torch so that it grabs the Podzol block. This way, when it grows, the block will be removed, breaking the mushroom and then pushing the block back in place for the next mushroom.

Sticky piston to make the mushroom break. Image via YouTube

Repeat the process on the other side and the automatic Minecraft mushroom farm is almost complete. It should look like this.

Mushroom farm. Image via YouTube

Now underneath the mushroom farm there needs to be a 6x10 hole that is one block deep. 6 blocks across and 9 blocks down, and the mushroom farm needs to be roughly above the middle of the hole. Place a bucket of water at each block at the very beginning of the hole so that it flows from one direction to the other (which should be 7 blocks).

At the end, dig two more blocks down just past the end of the flowing water and place hoppers at the edge of the water and chests connected underneath. The last two blocks should represent a way to get in and out of the hole. This will ensure that whenever a mushroom drops to the ground, it will flow into the chests and Minecraft players can be totally AFK and still farm mushrooms.

