Minecraft: How to get bees in beehive

Back in 2019, Minecraft received a major update called Buzzy Bees, which introduced bees and various blocks and items related to them. You can breed bees, keep them in bee nests or beehives, obtain honey or honeycomb, and use them in various ways. Bee nests are naturally occurring blocks in which three bees can stay and make honey, while beehives are craftable blocks that act exactly as bee nests and can be used if you want to breed more bees and keep them.

Here is a short guide on how to get bees inside beehives in Minecraft.

Steps to get bees inside beehives in Minecraft

1) Craft a beehive

Craft a beehive using honeycomb and planks (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must craft a beehive in which you want the bees to stay. Beehives require three honeycombs and six planks. While planks can be easily crafted using logs, honeycomb is slightly tricky to obtain.

To get honeycomb, you need to use shears on a bee nest that has honey stored in it. However, if you simply shear bee nests, bees inside and outside the block will get angry and start stinging you. To get honeycomb safely, you must first place a campfire one block beneath a bee nest. This will pacify the bees and allow you to shear out the honeycomb without angering them.

Once obtained, honeycomb can be used to craft a beehive.

2) Wait when bees try to find a bee nest or beehive

Place the beehive and wait for bees to find it (Image via Mojang Studios)

After crafting a beehive, place it anywhere and make sure its front side is not obstructed by a solid block. After it is placed, simply wait for the night or rain, when bees tend to find a bee nest or beehive for shelter.

One important point to note is that if three bees are already connected to an existing bee nest, they will not enter a beehive. You can either destroy the existing bee nest carefully or breed more bees so that they start finding shelter elsewhere when the bee nest is full.

Bees tend to find empty bee nests or beehives if one is already full. A bee that does not have a bee nest to take shelter in will start flying around the area and try to find a beehive.

If your beehive is placed near them, they will automatically find and enter it. That is how you can get bees to enter a beehive.

3) Keep bees inside beehives while breaking the block

A beehive can be obtained as a block with bees inside it using silk touch (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you want to break a beehive and keep it as a block with the bees inside, along with getting bees into the beehive, you must use a silk touch enchanted tool to accomplish that. If you try to mine the block without the enchantment, the block will drop itself, but the bees will be angry and come out of the block.

The best tool to break a beehive is an axe with the silk touch enchantment, but any other tool with the enchantment can also work.

