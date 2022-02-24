How to get the dragon egg in Minecraft

There are certainly many blocks in Minecraft that players can be proud to collect. The rarest block of them all, and the one harder to find than diamonds, is the dragon egg. Dropped only by the Ender Dragon, this hard-to-get egg sits atop the bedrock portal after players defeat the beast. However, even after defeating the Ender Dragon, collecting it can still be challenging.

Players must first defeat the Ender Dragon to get a dragon egg in Minecraft

Defeating the Ender Dragon is certainly no easy task.

Players must first create an End Portal and travel to The End

Players can locate an End Portal inside of a Stronghold (Image via Minecraft)

The first step for players obtaining the dragon egg is to travel to The End. This can only be done by players traveling through the End Portal. Players must place 12 Eye of Ender around the portal in order to activate it. These can be crafted by combining an Ender Pearl and Blaze Powder to create the Eye of Ender. Once the portal is opened, players should ensure they are ready for the battle ahead.

Destroy the End Crystals

Destroy all the End Crystals in order to be able to damage the Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

After entering The End, players need to make their way into the center where the Ender Dragon is and begin destroying the End Crystals. These can be shot with arrows, or if the player can make it up to them, they can be broken by being struck. Once all of them are destroyed, players should engage the Ender Dragon in combat.

Defeating the Ender Dragon

After players defeat the Ender Dragon, the dragon egg will appear on the Bedrock Portal (Image via Minecraft)

After taking enough damage, the Ender Dragon will be vanquished. Players should then check out the very top of the Bedrock Portal that spawns after its defeat. There will be a dragon egg sitting neatly on top of it. Players can then strike the dragon egg, which will cause it to teleport to a nearby block. They can then try one of the tricks below to harvest the dragon egg.

Using the Piston Method

The piston method very quickly and easily breaks the dragon egg in order for players to collect it (Image via Minecraft)

The dragon egg cannot be broken by traditional methods. Upon striking the egg with a tool, the egg will teleport to a nearby air block and fall to the ground. To break it, players can place a piston and a lever next to the dragon egg, as shown in the image above. Once the players activate the lever, the piston will instantly break the egg, and the player can pick up the dragon egg and place it anywhere they see fit.

The Torch Method

Players can also use the torch method to break the dragon egg and collect it that way (Image via Minecraft)

Another way that players can easily harvest the dragon egg is by using the torch method. This involves placing a torch right below the block the egg is sitting on. Once the player breaks the block under the egg, it will fall onto the torch and instantly break. This is a great method to quickly harvest the dragon egg with minimal effort.

Show off the dragon egg

Once players have collected their dragon egg, it's time to show it off. The dragon egg makes a great trophy item and is a surefire way to show a player's friends that they have indeed defeated the Ender Dragon.

